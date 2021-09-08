Two teams with second-year head coaches met in the football opener Sept. 2 at Minnetonka, and the home team walked away with a 30-7 victory over Edina.
Mark Esch came to Minnetonka last year after a successful run at Mankato West that included a pair of state titles. The system he installed at Tonka led to three touchdown passes by senior quarterback Will Martin Thursday night. Martin hit Cade Conzemius on scoring plays of 50 and 12 yards. Jacob McCalla, the junior running back had touchdown runs of 19 and 22 yards, both in the first quarter. Bret Worley forced a safety for two points and Ben Schuster kicked four extra points.
Edina, under the direction of second-year head coach Jason Potts, scored its only touchdown of the game on a pass play from quarterback Finn McElroy to Parker Durkin in the second quarter. Randy Avant kicked the extra point.
“Our players and coaches were disappointed,” Potts said. “We have to have more mental intensity.”
The Hornets used two quarterbacks, senior Adam Berghult and the junior, McElroy. Evan Deutsch ran hard behind Edina’s big offensive line, but could not reach the end zone.
Another highlight for Edina was a fumble recovery by Peyton Himley that stopped a Minnetonka drive.
Coach Esch was impressed with the rushing of Jacob McCalla. “He would be the first one to tell you, give credit to our offensive line,” Esch said. “Jacob showed patience and ran hard. He’s a physical player. Will Martin commanded our offense and threw good passes.
“Defensively, we showed a lot of speed,” Esch continued. “That shows the guys worked hard in the off-season.”
Minnetonka’s big change from last season to this one is that the Skippers had 22 starters in the Edina game. That means nobody started both ways.
Minnetonka is home again this week, playing Blaine in a 7 p.m. game Friday, Sept. 10, at Einer Anderson Stadium.
“We’ll enjoy this win for 24 hours, and then get ready to play Blaine,” Esch said.
Edina plays its home opener this week, facing perennial powerhouse Rosemount in a 7 p.m. game Friday at Kuhlman Field.
“Rosemount is another challenging game,” Potts said. “We are mostly a young team, although we have five seniors in the offensive line, a few senior starters on defense and a senior as one of our quarterbacks.”
Two key seniors, receiver Jens Christianson and A.J. Doll were injured and could not play in the Minnetonka game. Doll is one of the Hornets’ most experienced players as a third-year starter.
“We have one of the toughest schedules in the state,” Potts said. “But we are up for the challenge. We want to stay healthy and reach our full potential.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.