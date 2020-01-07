After three seasons as head football coach at Edina High, Derrin Lamker is moving up a level to assume the role of head football coach at his alma mater, Augsburg University.
“It was a hard decision to leave Edina,” Lamker said. “It was so much fun to coach the Edina kids and be part of this community. The Augsburg job is one of the few jobs that would have caused me to consider leaving.”
Lamker had great success as a quarterback in the Augsburg football program in the 1990s, and he served as an assistant coach at the Division III Minneapolis college (1999-2002) before leaving for his high school coaching career - first at Armstrong, then at Osseo and eventually at Edina. He was chosen head coach at Osseo in 2005 and led the Orioles to the state Class 6A title in 2015. After compiling a 74-39 record at Osseo, he left for Edina, where he assisted Reed Boltmann for a year before taking the head coaching reins in 2017. In three seasons at Edina, Lamker had a 20-11 record and guided the program to only its second State Tournament appearance.
Several prestigious awards came to Lamker in the high school ranks. He was voted State Class 6A Coach of the Year in 2015 when he was with Osseo. And he was picked as a head coach for the 2015 Minnesota High School All-Star game. Also during his time at Osseo, he was named Northwest Suburban Conference Coach of the Year three times. In 2017, his first year as Edina’s head coach, Lamker was named Class 6A West District Coach of the Year.
Asked about his return to the college game, Lamker said, “It’s a good change. The players are older and beginning to focus on life after college. I loved my experience when I played for Augsburg. The school has real people in a real-world setting. It is a family-type place, and the relationships you build there are forever. I am excited to lead young men into the next chapter of their lives, to see them succeed in the classroom, on the field and eventually watching them gain employment.”
Lamker, a graduate of Armstrong High School, was one of the Auggies’ all-time greats, as a football, basketball and baseball player. He led Augsburg to the school’s first NCAA Division III Tournament experience on the football field and was named Most Valuable Player in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) in the fall of 1997. During his Augsburg career, Lamker threw 46 touchdown passes. He was inducted into the Augsburg Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.
“Derrin emerged from an outstanding field of candidates to lead our program,” Augsburg athletic director Jeff Swenson said. “As a player, he led us to the MIAC championship. We feel he is capable of leading us to championship success as a head coach. Derrin has already hit the ground running, recruiting the student-athletes who will help us to keep building our program to the next level.”
Augsburg was a second-division team in the MIAC last season, so the challenge is somewhat formidable for the new head coach.
“When you’re at the bottom of the conference, there’s no place to go but up,” Lamker said.
St. John’s University in Collegeville was the 2019 MIAC champion. Bethel University and Concordia College in Moorhead are two other perennial contenders. The University of St. Thomas, the largest school enrollment-wise, is leaving the MIAC to pursue Division I status.
“Several teams in the MIAC have 14-15 Division I drop-downs,” said Lamker, who would like to get some of the drop-downs in the Augsburg program in addition to his recruits from the high school ranks. A big part of the college game is recruiting, and Lamker is anxious to get out and sell opportunities at Augsburg to high school coaches and players throughout the state.
