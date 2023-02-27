Every player on the Edina and Minnetonka High girls hockey teams envisioned a showdown for the state Class AA title at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Xcel Energy Center.
There still was an Edina-Minnetonka game that day, but it began 8 hours too early - as the 11 a.m. third-place game.
Edina won that game 3-2 with a modest group of fans on hand.
In the semifinals Friday, Feb. 24, Edina lost the first game to Andover 2-1, then Minnetonka lost the second contest to Gentry Academy 2-1 in overtime. The losses for the Lake Conference teams were devastating, but both of the winning goals were good goals.
Edina fell when a shot by Andover’s Maya Engler barely cleared the shoulder on the stick side of Hornet goalie Uma Corniea. Almost every hockey fan knows that a shot above the shoulder on the stick side is the hardest shot to stop. Engler had a perfect placement.
Minnetonka lost its game on a tipped shot only a few feet in front of the net.
The Hornets took a 1-0 lead into the third period against second seed Andover Friday night, thanks to good defense and 21 saves by Corniea.
“We have played Andover enough to know they weren’t going away,” Edina head coach Sami Cowger said after the game.
“It is a treat to play against the best,” Corniea said. “And the rivalry with Andover is always fun.”
Edina took the lead when captain Ellie Chapman scored on a power play in the second period with assists from Lorelai Nelson and Tori Anderson.
As the third period began, Edina was still in control defensively.
“You can’t afford to give a team as good as Andover time and space,” coach Cowger said.
A power play gave the Huskies extra space and a chance to tie the score. Ella Thoreson put the puck in the net at 6:33 in the third period.
The score was tied until the 13:06 mark, when Engler’s well-placed shot found the back of the net.
With under two minutes remaining, coach Cowger went for the tying goal. The Hornets were awarded a power play and also had an extra attacker in place of Corniea. The Hornets banged away, but couldn’t get the tying shot past Andover goalie Courtney Stagman.
Melissa Volk, Andover’s head coach, appreciates her team’s rivalry with Edina.
“Every time we play them, it’s a pretty physical game,” she said. “I am very impressed with the way Edina played tonight. They outworked us for the majority of the game.”
Third-place game
Playing for third place on Saturday morning, the Hornets resolve was to win one for Corniea in the final game of her illustrious goaltending career. When she skated off with the 3-2 win over Minnetonka, it was her 104th career victory.
“Uma gives us 51 minutes every game,” coach Cowger said.
“Uma is the one who pumps us up and boosts our energy,” said Sami Hankinson, Edina’s senior captain on defense. “She’s a great leader throughout the game.”
Corniea made 28 saves to beat Minnetonka for the second time this season. Her other win against the Skippers was a 3-0 game during the Lake Conference portion of the season.
The Hornets trailed 2-1 late in the second period before rallying to win by a goal.
Sami Hankinson tied the score at 13:42 of the second period with assists from Taylor Porthan and Whitney Horton. Then at 11:08 of the third period, Hannah Halverson fired in the eventual game-winner with assists from Chapman and Cate McCoy.
Earlier in the game, ninth-grader Lorelai Nelson scored on Halverson’s assist.
Opening round
Edina was ready for the opening-round matchup against Lakeville North and won in a shutout, 6-0.
The Hornets outshot the Panthers 29-12 with superior forechecking and backchecking. Halverson scored her 15th and 16th goals of the season and Nelson scored her 15th. Chapman had two goals and McCoy scored the final goal of the contest. Both of Chapman’s goals were power-play goals.
Season wrap-up
Expectations are always high in the Hornet program. Cowger has taken Edina teams to state every year of her head coaching career. Fans are very familiar with her record. She led Edina to state Class AA championships in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.
This season the Hornets were younger than usual with only six seniors - captains Corniea, Hankinson, Chapman and Lauren Zawoyski plus Mary Velner and Eliza Fraley.
They will bring back a host of high scorers next season, led by Halverson, Nelson, Horton and McCoy.
Losing Corniea to graduation will be tough, of course, but two sophomores are waiting in the wings, hoping to make their mark.
Edina finished the 2022-23 season with a sterling 23-5-2 mark while playing one of the toughest schedules in the state. The Hornets had three losses to Andover, all of which were close, competitive games.
Fans can look for Edina to regroup and make another run at the state title next season.
