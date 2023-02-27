Ellie Chapman
Edina girls hockey captain Ellie Chapman takes the puck to the net against Andover in the state semifinals at Xcel Energy Center. Goalie Courtney Stagman of the Huskies finds just the right angle she needs to protect the goal frame.
Sami Hankinson
Cate McCoy (3) and Sami Hankinson (9) get ready to trap Andover's Callie Mumm in state Class AA semifinal girls hockey action.

Every player on the Edina and Minnetonka High girls hockey teams envisioned a showdown for the state Class AA title at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Xcel Energy Center.

There still was an Edina-Minnetonka game that day, but it began 8 hours too early - as the 11 a.m. third-place game.

