Early in a Lake Conference game April 27 at Pamela Park, Edina trailed Wayzata 8-2, but at the end of the day the Hornets had 21 runs to 15 for the visitors.
How did they do it? Well, first of all, the Hornets had 24 hits. And in the bottom of the second inning they scored seven runs to take a 9-8 lead.
The catalyst in the victory was eighth-grade catcher Avery Cox, who went five-for-five at the plate with a double and four RBIs. She not only did well offensively, she also survived a collision at home plate when a Wayzata runner barreled into her on the way to scoring a run.
“This is Avery’s second year on varsity and her first year as starting catcher,” Edina head coach KJ Johnson said. “It was a crazy game with Wayzata. We are such a young team this year with Avery and a lot of sophomores and freshmen playing, but our confidence is growing every day.”
Edina’s win over Wayzata made the Hornets’ record 3-2 this season.
“It seems like every time we play Wayzata, it’s a high-scoring game,” coach Johnson said. “Last season they beat us 21-11. We gave up a lot of runs early in the game, but we battled back. This is a group that can scratch and claw.”
Avery Cox and her teammates have embraced that persona. Against Wayzata, Kenzie Cox, Avery’s older sister, hit a home run and a single in four at-bats and drove in three runs. Ella Meyer went three-for-five with a double and scored three runs. Sylvia Van Norman went two-for-five and drove in five runs. She was also the winning pitcher in relief of starter Mara Willette, who was hit on the arm with a hard line drive early in the contest. Lead-off batter and captain Olivia Perry went four-for-five with a double and two runs scored.
Everyone in Edina’s lineup was ready to swing the bat during this big win. “The girls are making consistent contact,” coach Johnson said. “We lost our All-State shortstop Katy Olive [to graduation]. Those are big shoes to fill, and without Katy, every player realizes she has to step up. We can’t just rely on one player.”
The Hornets have some power in the lineup this year, and they still have the kind of scrappiness Olive provided throughout her five years on varsity.
