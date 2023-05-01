Olivia Perry
Edina fastpitch captain Olivia Perry rips one of her four hits in a 21-15 win over Wayzata.
Avery Cox
Edina catcher Avery Cox braces for a collision at home plate against Wayzata.

Early in a Lake Conference game April 27 at Pamela Park, Edina trailed Wayzata 8-2, but at the end of the day the Hornets had 21 runs to 15 for the visitors.

How did they do it? Well, first of all, the Hornets had 24 hits. And in the bottom of the second inning they scored seven runs to take a 9-8 lead.

