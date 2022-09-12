Many high school coaches in Minnesota groan when they think about homecoming week. With so many events and distractions, they sometimes have trouble getting their players to concentrate on football.
Edina head coach Jason Potts is just the opposite. He loves the hustle, bustle and pageantry of homecoming week. He will enjoy it even more this year if his Hornets (0-2) find a way to upset the homecoming opponent, Prior Lake (2-0).
Prior Lake is coming off a hard-earned 24-16 win over Shakopee Sept. 9.
“We have amazing kids, and I love the way they stick together,” Potts said following a 17-10 loss at Rosemount Sept. 9. “I am excited for homecoming week. I see it as a week-long party for our school. And the football game brings a lot of excitement.”
Fans in the stands like the Hornets’ style of football under Potts. Edina passed 46 times in a season-opening 34-21 loss to Minnetonka and 31 times in the loss at Rosemount. One fan in the stands dubbed the offense “Air Edina.”
The pilot at the controls is senior quarterback Finn McElroy.
“When you pass a lot you need a more diverse set of plays,” Potts said. “As our quarterback, Finn knows how to read defenses and make adjustments.”
McElroy had 15 completions to five different receivers in the Rosemount game. Junior Sonny Villegas had seven catches for 63 yards to lead the way. Brady Anderson, Edina’s Mr. Football candidate, caught three balls. Parker Durkin and Meyer Swinney caught two apiece and Peyton Himley caught one. The Hornets totaled 133 yards in the air, but only 32 yards on the ground. Landon Nebel, a three-time All-Lake Conference wrestler, led the way with 19 yards on four carries.
Defensively, the Hornets were solid against a Rosemount offense that is seldom held below 20 points in a game.
Liam Cummins led the charge in the line with Anderson, Himley and Max Samuel in key roles.
Junior Eldon De Avila made a nice contribution with an average of 37.2 yards on four punts. Sonny Villegas amassed 51 yards on three kick-off returns, adding to what he accomplished as a pass receiver.
