John Warpinski
Edina running back John Warpinski (46) picks up a first down as the Hornets beat Eastview 40-0.
Milos Spasojevic
Minnetonka quarterback Milos Spasojevic throws with center Jack Liwienski (75) supplying protection.

Impressive football wins for Edina, Eden Prairie, Tonka and Wayzata highlighted MEA week in the western suburbs Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Edina played its best game in three years to beat Eastview 40-0 at Kuhlman Field. It was the Brady Anderson show for the Hornets as the All-State senior receiver scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns, one for 60 yards and the other for 11. Senior quarterback Finn McElroy threw touchdown passes to senior Parker Durkin and junior Meyer Swinney and also had a rushing touchdown. John Warpinski did his part at running back, scoring a touchdown on a 15-yard run and moving the chains consistently.

