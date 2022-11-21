Edina aquatics champs

The Edina High girls aquatics team with the state championship trophy.

Edina stood third after state Class AA swimming and diving prelims at the University of Minnesota last week before rallying to take the state title Nov. 19.

Senior captain Katie McCarthy’s three gold medals lifted the Hornets over Lake Conference rivals Minnetonka and Wayzata in the team standings. The Hornets finished with 260 points to 254 for Minnetonka and 219.5 for Wayzata. Stillwater was fourth with 177.5 points and Shakopee rounded out the top five with 136.

