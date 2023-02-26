Edina almost doubled the points of second-place St. Louis Park in winning the Section 6AA boys aquatics title last weekend at Art Downey Aquatic Center in Edina.
The Hornets go into the State Class AA Meet this week as one of the contenders along with their Lake Conference rivals from Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Wayzata. Several section championship performances put the Hornets in line to compete for high points at state.
The section meet began with Edina’s win in the 200-yard medley relay. Patrick Curran, Rohan D’Souza Larson, Nico Leibert and Bob Zhang posted a time of 1:36.42 as the Hornets won the race by more than 10 seconds.
Jack Goepfrich gave Edina a section title in the 200-yard freestyle by swimming 1:43.29 to touch out St. Louis Park’s Miles Nordling (1:43.35).
Edina has two state qualifiers in the 200-yard individual medley with first-place Jiarui Xue and third-place Curran. The winning time for Xue was 1:53.38. Willy Thurk of the Hornets placed fourth.
D’Souza Larson won the 50 freestyle in 21.79 in a very close race with teammate Zhang, who swam 21.81.
Diving was a strong suit for Edina with seventh-graders Kingston Kavati and Edward Frey placing second and third behind Hopkins sophomore Joseph Rinaldi.
Edina did not have a state qualifier in the 100 butterfly with William O’Connell placing third behind Matt Baumberger of Cretin-Derham Hall and Daniel Cameron of St. Louis Park.
Goepfrich became Edina’s first double section champ by winning the 100 freestyle in 47.41. Nordling from Park and Leibert from Edina also earned state berths.
Xue cruised to victory in the 500 freestyle with a time ot 4:34.74 and Curran placed second to qualify for state. Paul Villafana of Edina took fourth.
In the 200 free relay, it was Edina all the way with Leibert, D’Souza Larson, Zhang and Xue swimming 1:28.58.
Edina freshman Joe Hemberger won the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.26. Lucky Biscan of the Hornets was third.
D’Souza Larson took the 100 backstroke in 57.86. Zhang gave Edina second place, as well, in 1:00.89. Willy Thurk of Edina took third to make it a sweep.
Edina was ready for a grand finale and won the 400 free relay in 3:11.16 with Leibert, Goepfrich, Curran and Xue.
This week’s schedule has diving prelims at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Jean K. Freeman Pool on the University of Minnesota campus. Swimming prelims are set for 6 p.m. Friday. Swimming and diving finals are set to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.
