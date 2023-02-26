Edina almost doubled the points of second-place St. Louis Park in winning the Section 6AA boys aquatics title last weekend at Art Downey Aquatic Center in Edina.

The Hornets go into the State Class AA Meet this week as one of the contenders along with their Lake Conference rivals from Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Wayzata. Several section championship performances put the Hornets in line to compete for high points at state.

