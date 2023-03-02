In the Lake Conference boys hockey finale Feb. 18 at Plymouth Ice Center, Edina suffered its worst loss of the 2022-23 season, 7-0, to the Wayzata Trojans.
Edina head coach Curt Giles has been around the game his whole life - as an NHL player and now as a highly successful high school coach. He knows the best way to deal with a bad loss is to forget it and move forward.
“When you have a negative result, flush that and start brand new,” Giles said after his club gained revenge March 1 by defeating Wayzata 2-1 for the Section 6AA championship before a sell-out crowd at Bloomington Ice Garden.
The Hornet players took their cue from coach Giles.
Senior forward Matt Vander Vort, whose goal gave Edina a 1-0 lead in the first period, said, “We put it [the 7-0 game] behind us, and we never talked about it before the game tonight.”
In addition to having the right mental approach for the rematch, the Hornets were better prepared defensively in all three sectors of the rink.
“Wayzata traditionally plays great defense and blocks a lot of shots,” Giles said. “This season, in addition to their lock-down defense, they’re capable of scoring a lot of goals. We had to take their space away.”
Every Hornet forward forechecked and backchecked the way Giles wanted them to. And defensemen Eddie Revenig, Charlie Sandven, Mikey Mason, Barrett Dexheimer and Caden Morgan moved the puck quickly from the Hornets’ zone to center ice and beyond.
In a duel between two of the state’s best senior goalies, Edina’s Robbie Clarkowski had more saves his Wayzata counterpart, Will Ingemann (29-21). Each goalie gave up one goal. Edina’s second goal found its way to an empty net.
“Wayzata scored seven against Robbie the game before,” Giles said. “But Robbie got right back on the horse. He is mature enough not to carry the memory of the other game.”
With two All-State caliber goalies in the championship game, the team that scored first would assume an advantage, of course.
Vander Vort gave Edina the lead at 1:19 of the first period. Edina had the better of the play in the first 17 minutes, outshooting Wayzata 9-6.
After Edina scored the early goal, the Hornets played more of a defensive style the rest of the game. Wayzata head coach Pat O’Leary called Edina’s adjustment “a zero forecheck.” In other words, the Hornets took few chances and always had the back of the rink covered.
“Wayzata put us back on our heels in the second period,” Giles said. In a display of dominance, the Trojans held a 12-5 edge in second-period shots on net.
In the third period, Wayzata again had the edge in shots (12-8). However, the Trojans had to pull the goalie with a 1-0 deficit in the final two minutes. Hornet forward Ryan Flaherty secured possession in his own end of the rink and sent a long shot down the ice into the Trojans’ empty net at the 15:47 mark.
Wayzata won the ensuing face-off, then pulled the goalie again. On that shift, the strategy paid with Rhys Wallin scoring from Brittan Alstead and Jibber Kuhl at 16:29.
The last 31 seconds of the period included a couple more Wayzata scoring chances and two strategic icings by Edina. There was a face-off in Edina’s end with 3 seconds remaining, but that was not sufficient time for the Trojans to get a shot on goal.
“We had a bunch of chances in the third period,” coach O’Leary said. “There was a bad bounce to the high slot that gave their guy [Flaherty] a look at the empty-net, and he made a nice shot all the way down the ice.”
Usually stoic behind the bench, Edina head coach Giles raised his arms and celebrated along with his team.
“Our guys played hard and played physical,” Giles said. “With a sell-out crowd watching, you couldn’t have a better atmosphere for a game. It was the epitome of high school hockey.”
Coach O’Leary of Wayzata agreed: “Fan interest in high school hockey is higher than ever this year. The section came down to 1 game, 1 goal. This was the game that everyone wanted to see. It was electric in the building with the teams, the schools and the fans showing mutual respect.”
Edina advances to the State Class AA Tournament at Xcel Energy Center with a season record of 21-6-1. Wayzata finished 19-7-2.
