Ryan Flaherty
Edina's Ryan Flaherty (11) shoots for an empty net and hits it in the Hornets' 2-1 win over Wayzata March 1. Edina advances to state with a 21-6-1 mark.
Wayzata Justin Lesser
Senior defenseman Justin Lesser of the Wayzata boys hockey team consoles goalie Will Ingemann following a 2-1 loss to Edina in the Section 6AA title game.

In the Lake Conference boys hockey finale Feb. 18 at Plymouth Ice Center, Edina suffered its worst loss of the 2022-23 season, 7-0, to the Wayzata Trojans.

Edina head coach Curt Giles has been around the game his whole life - as an NHL player and now as a highly successful high school coach. He knows the best way to deal with a bad loss is to forget it and move forward.

