Lauryn Schenck
Edina's Lauryn Schenck hits a big backhand volley.
Molly Bennett
Molly Bennett of the Edina girls tennis team tracks the ball in section competition.

Edina had no problems in the first three rounds of the Section 6AA Girls Tennis Tournament last week with 7-0 victories over DeLaSalle, Bloomington Jefferson and Burnsville.

Those wins put Edina in the section finals, which were underway Monday, Oct. 10, as this edition of the Sun Current went to press.

