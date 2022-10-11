Edina had no problems in the first three rounds of the Section 6AA Girls Tennis Tournament last week with 7-0 victories over DeLaSalle, Bloomington Jefferson and Burnsville.
Those wins put Edina in the section finals, which were underway Monday, Oct. 10, as this edition of the Sun Current went to press.
In six of the seven matches in the Edina-DeLaSalle dual meet, the Hornets won 6-0, 6-0. This victories went to Sami Hankinson, Nicola Santoni, Astrid Kerrman and Raya Hou in first through fourth singles, the second doubles team of Lauryn Schenck and Rashi Singh and the third doubles team of Elena Loucks and Molly Bennett. The first doubles team of Annie Klemmensen and Emmy Inderieden won 6-2, 6-0.
Moving on to the Jefferson match, the Hornets continued to swing with confidence. Hankinson won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles and Santoni won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3. Kerrman also had a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 3 and Hou won 6-0, 6-2 in the fourth slot. Klemmensen and Inderieden took a 6-0, 6-4 decision at No. 1 doubles and Schenck and Singh won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2. Loucks and Bennett continued their dominance at No. 3, winning 6-1, 6-0.
Burnsville, Edina’s opponent in the semifinals never found its groove. Hankinson won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Other singles wins came from Kerrman 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2, Inderieden 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 and Hou 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4.
The Hornets’ sweep in doubles was led by Schenck and Singh winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. At No. 1, Klemmensen and Santoni won 6-1, 6-0 and at No. 3 Loucks and Bennett won 6-1, 6-1.
Going into the finals on Monday against The Blake School, Edina’s only loss was 5-2 to No. 1-ranked Minnetonka, the defending state Class AA champion.
