When heavy rain began falling June 15 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, Edina senior co-captain Jack Wetzel had no alternative but to play through it.
His rivals for the state Class AAA individual title, Nate Stevens from Northfield and Owen Rexing of Rosemount, were already in the clubhouse with matching 140 totals for their two rounds.
Wetzel needed to stay on track through the rain on holes 15 and 16, and he did just that to finish his 18 holes with a 70. With the 70 he shot the previous day, he finished with 140 to tie Stevens and Rexing for the title. There is no playoff in Minnesota State High School League golf if players finish in a deadlock for first place.
“It was pouring when I got to 15, and I didn’t bring an umbrella,” Wetzel said. “We played 15 and 16 through the rain, and then the rain stopped. I didn’t know where I stood until I got to the 18th, and then my coach told me.”
Wetzel hit what he called “a great drive” on the 18th hole and the rest was easy as he picked up his second straight 70 and a share of the title.
“First and foremost I wanted to help our team win state,” Wetzel said when it was all over. The Hornets did that - easily as a matter of fact - beating second-place Spring Lake Park by 14 strokes (589-603). The Hornets didn’t have that big a lead after the first round. They had a team score of 298 to Spring Lake Park’s 301 and 304s for Alexandria and Lakeville North.
But on the second day, Edina dominated by shooting a 291 team score. Spring Lake Park stayed consistent at 302, but there was no point at which the Panthers made a move on Edina’s lead.
“All year, I have had five teammates I can count on,” Wetzel said. “I know how special this group is. Charlie Nasby and I have been on the team together for four years.”
The Hornets’ lineup for state included senior Drew Cavender and underclassmen Owen Nielsen, Torger Ohe and Ben Sanderson.
As he looks to the future, Wetzel has accepted an offer to play for the University of Minnesota next season.
“About a month ago, coach [Justin] Smith called me about playing for the Gophers,” Wetzel said. “I had a chance to meet the guys on the team, and I am super excited.”
Wetzel has had an outstanding two-sport career at Edina. In addition to playing on the golf team, he played varsity soccer throughout high school.
“My parents introduced me to golf when I was 3 of 4 years old, and I played in a tournament when I was 7,” Wetzel said. “I have always had a passion for golf.”
Edina head coach Mike McCollow has had a chance to watch Wetzel grow from a good young golfer to a state champion.
“Jack is a special kid,” McCollow said. “At the State Tournament, Jack was interviewed and he had a towel around his neck. I remembered that when I played in the State Basketball Tournament in 1984 that I had a towel around my neck when Tom Ryther interviewed me. Jack is maybe the best competitor I have ever coached. He has a killer instinct with a nice smile. I told coach Smith at the University, ‘I guarantee 1,000 percent you’re going to love Jack.’ It is incredible what he has meant to the Edina High golf program. I consider Jack an absolute winner.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.