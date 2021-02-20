Edina High’s boys aquatics team cleared the last buoy on the way to the Lake Conference championship by beating Minnetonka 103-80 Feb. 18.
The Hornets opened the dual meet by edging Tonka by less than a second in the 200-yard medley relay. Edina’s team of Keegan Duffy, Kai Taft, Patrick Horton and Mikey Thurk swam 1:36.95. Minnetonka’s team of Ryan McGuirk, Knute Wargin, Carson Witt and Ben Binder finished in 1:37.58.
A touch-our finish in the 200-yard freestyle had Edina’s J.J. Dewing edging teammate Matthew Walker 1:46.25 to 1:46.32. Edina’s Rohan D’Souza Larson placed third.
Edina’s Taft easily won the 200-yard individual medley in 1:56.51. Binder from Minnetonka and Tommy McCarthy from Edina were second and third.
Four competitors finished the 50 freestyle in under 23 seconds with Edina’s Mikey Thurk (22.11), Edina’s Max Dow (22.36), Tonka’s Carson Witte (22.43) and Edina’s Duffy (22.45).
Oliver Poitevent of Minnetonka won diving with 236.55 points. Jay Lebakken from Edina was second and Minnetonka’s Andrew Bussmann and Trey Maroney were third and fourth.
Edina’s Horton won the 100 butterfly in 50.52. Henry Rosenhagen, Binder and William Poey, all from Tonka, were 2-3-4.
McCarthy from Edina took the 100 freestyle in 48.91 with teammate Dow second in 49.32. Third was Ben Keller of Minnetonka in 49.65.
Knute Wargin of Minnetonka won the 500 freestyle in 4:48.69, while Edina’s Dewing was second in 4:50.61. Third was Walker from Edina.
Edina took the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:28.42 with Taft, Thurk, Dow and McCarthy. Tonka’s team of Binder, Ryan Diede, Andres Mallea and Witte placed second in 1:30.28.
The Hornets went 1-2 in the 100 backstroke with Horton (53.00) and Duffy (54.00). Minnetonka’s McGuirk finished third in 54.86.
Edina’s Taft touched out Tonka’s Wargin in a very close 100 breaststroke race. The times were 1:00.31 for Taft and 1:00.34 for Wargin.
With the meet sewn up, Edina swam exhibition in the last event, the 400 freestyle relay. Minnetonka took first with Diede, McGuirk, Keller an Wargin posting a time of 3:20.70. Edina had an exhibition time of 3:14.64 with McCarthy, Dow, Duffy and Horton.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.