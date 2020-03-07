From the boy who grew up on the Iron Range playing goalie with cardboard shin pads to an Olympic hero and ultimately the greatest coach in the history of Minnesota high school hockey, Willard Ikola has always remained humble and remember his roots.
Saturday, March 7, at Braemar Arena, Coach Ike, as his former players call him was on hand for a special event - the unveiling of a $70,000 Ikola statue, which will stand outside the famous hockey venue on Braemar’s grounds.
Casey Hankinson, one of Ikola’s former players and a member of the Ikola Foundation Board, made a brief announcement before a crowd of about 300 to start the ceremony.
“This is one of the most special days in the history of Edina,” Hankinson said. “We are about to see the first-ever statue for an Edina individual.”
Members of the Ikola Foundation pulled back the curtain to reveal a tall bronze likeness of the legendary coach.
Ikola’s first thought?
“If I had been this tall, no puck would have ever got past me.”
Popular with Players
Former players, fans and hockey enthusiasts came from far and wide for this tribute to Ikola.
Skip Thomas, who scored the winning goal when Edina won its first state title over Warroad, 5-4, in 1969, summed up the feelings of many former Ikola players: “When we played for Ike, he was a teacher, a motivator and positive in his criticism. He never tore anyone down in front of his teammates. For me, Ike was like having a second dad because he was always looking out for my betterment.”
Thomas added his thoughts on the statue: “It’s fabulous. There is no one comparable to Ike. He really deserves this.”
Bruce Carlson, an Ikola Foundation Board member, who played on the first championship team with Thomas said, “I don’t even know where to begin. Ike created an aura that made you want to be a Hornet and compete for his team. He would come to some of our youth hockey games, and we’d whisper, ‘Ike is in the house.’ Everyone played a little bit harder when he was there. Ike was firm and fair and demanded respect. He also expected us to win and lose with class.”
Carlson shared a personal story of Ikola’s care for each of his players.
“My mom passed away two weeks before we played in the 1970 State Tournament,” Carlson recalled. “Ike didn’t go to practice that day. Ed Zins [assistant coach] ran practice so that Ike could spend time with me and my brother Tim. He was so supportive of us, so understanding. He helped us through a very tough time.”
Ikola’s approach made him a popular figure throughout Edina, and at the same time his legend grew throughout Minnesota. He had gained some notoriety by winning two NCAA hockey championships as the goalie for the University of Michigan, and he had been the goalie for the U.S. Olympic team in 1956, when the Americans won the silver medals.
As good a player as he was, Ikola was even better as a high school coach with a career record of 616-149-36 over 33 seasons. His resume includes eight state championships, 19 section championships and 22 Lake Conference titles.
Building the Program
“Coach Ikola didn’t just win championships, he built a program,” Casey Hankinson said. “He had a great impact on individuals, the team and an entire community.”
Hankinson noted that no taxpayer or corporate money went toward the statue.
“One hundred and twelve former players and friends of coach Ikola contributed,” he said. “We didn’t need any corporate donations.”
Mayor Jim Hovland spoke at Saturday’s event.
“This statue represents admiration, respect and love for a great coach,” Hovland said. “His journey was about leadership.”
Hovland joked about how others cheer against Edina during state tourneys.
“I took my wife one year when Edina lost to Duluth East in the finals,” he recalled. “After the game, my wife said, ‘There sure are a lot of people from Duluth here tonight.’”
Of course, they weren’t all from Duluth, many came hoping to see Edina lose.
A few years ago, Bruce Carlson talked about the 90-to-10 ratio. For every Edina fan at a state tourney, you’ll find nine rooting against the Hornets.
His Own Street
A brief speech by coach Ikola concluded Saturday’s program.
“What a great honor this is for a high school coach,” he began.
When Sports Illustrated came to do a story about Ikola back in the 1980s, the sportswriter was amazed to learn that the street that runs past Braemar Arena is called Ikola Way.
“He told me that it’s the first time he had ever seen a street named after a high school coach,” Ikola said. “Actually, I am probably the second. The basketball coach up in Orr, Minnesota had a street named after him.”
Ikola came to Edina straight from the U.S. Air Force in 1958 and had his only losing season in 1958-59.
“I didn’t know if they would keep me after that,” he said. “I thought, well, I might be back in the Air Force.”
Luckily, the administration liked how Ikola performed as a classroom teacher and he was retained, moving from substitute teaching to a full-time job in health and phy ed.
Ikola brought teaching to the hockey rink with him every day.
“I always thought that if you practice the right way you’ll have game success,” he said. “We went from having one puck on the ice to 25 pucks. Practices were filled with fundamental drills.”
Throughout Ikola’s coaching career, no team in the state forechecked as relentlessly and scored as many goals. By pressuring the other team, he took the pressure off his own squad. It was a simple formula that made sense and worked to his advantage.
Case for Sportsmanship
Ikola was known for his sportsmanship as well as for his teaching and his winning ways.
“I never said a word to a referee, and neither did my players,” he said.
And that made the game more enjoyable for everyone.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.