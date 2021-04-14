Perennial Lake Conference boys track powers Hopkins and Edina will meet in the season opener at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Hopkins High Stadium.
Edina head coach Matt Gabrielson picks Wayzata as the Lake favorite, but also mentions Hopkins as a top contender.
“Because we didn’t have a track season last year, we don’t know much about any team’s sophomore class,” Gabrielson said earlier this week. Of course, Gabrielson knows more about his own squad than anyone else’s and he likes what he has seen so far.
The Hornets have five captains - seniors Nick Idrogo-Lam, Charlie Phinney and Karsten Wennerlund and juniors Oliver Engstrom and Joe Manser.
“Nick and Charlie are returning runners in middle distance, and Ethan Bernstein is another senior in middle distance,” Gabrielson said. “Joe Manser is one of our sprinters. Karsten is a sprinter, too, but he is out with an injury. Oliver is our utility man. He can sprint and also is throwing the discus and pole-vaulting.
Senior Ben Spriggs returns to lead Edina’s high jumpers, while sophomore Brady Anderson, a starter for the Hornet football team, is a top prospect in the long jump and triple jump.
Another football player, junior Sam Rudi, is a leader in the throws.
Mainstays on the distance crew include brothers Kurt and Jay Lebakken along with Ethan Richter and Will Liethen. All four are juniors.
“We have a core group of athletes,” Gabrielson said.
After not having anything but one week of practice last spring, the Hornets are anxious to break from the gate and compete against the other Lake Conference schools.
