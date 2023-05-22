Nick Gilles and Jace Haerter
Premier distance runners Nick Gilles of Minnetonka and Jace Haerter of Edina battle for points in the 1600 at True Team State.

Edina placed seventh out of 12 teams in the State Class AAA True Team Track and Field Meet Friday, May 19, at Stillwater High.

The Hornets had some of their best performances on the “field” side of the meet. The most notable achievement of the day was a second place in the triple jump by junior Nick Presthus, who topped out at 43 feet, 7 inches. Even though he is new to triple jumping this season, Presthus is touted as one of the favorites in the Minnesota State High School League Meet.

