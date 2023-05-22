Edina placed seventh out of 12 teams in the State Class AAA True Team Track and Field Meet Friday, May 19, at Stillwater High.
The Hornets had some of their best performances on the “field” side of the meet. The most notable achievement of the day was a second place in the triple jump by junior Nick Presthus, who topped out at 43 feet, 7 inches. Even though he is new to triple jumping this season, Presthus is touted as one of the favorites in the Minnesota State High School League Meet.
“Nick is the consummate athlete,” Edina head coach Matt Gabrielson said. “He plays on our soccer and basketball teams and has the type of quiet confidence that helps him achieve.”
Presthus added a seventh place in the long jump at True Team state.
Another prime performance for the Hornets was a fifth place in the high jump by junior Tate Rasmussen. Earlier this season, Rasmussen cleared 6 feet, 4 inches. His best jump at True Team state was 6 feet.
Edina senior Owen Hipps cleared 13 feet in the pole vault for sixth place. “Owen is really into pole vaulting,” coach Gabrielson said. “He is right there at the 14-foot barrier.”
Tommy Sieve took eighth place in the triple jump at True Team state with a personal record of 40 feet, 9.5 inches. Charles Thorsen, Edina’s top shot putter, placed ninth at 50 feet, 1.25 inches. Sophomore Gabriel Coleman led Edina in the discus.
The Hornets did well in the 300-meter hurdles with Mustafa El-Huni taking seventh place and teammate Jack Weiby placing 10th.
A relay highlight for Edina was a third place in the 4x200 with Noah Johnson, Nikhil Konkimalla, Cooper Drake and Zach Thommes. Their time was 1:32.35.
Looking ahead to sectionals, coach Gabrielson said, “It is possible we could qualify for state in all four relays. We have a lot of good 800-meter runners led by Jace Haerter, Adam Rodeghier, Jack Liethen and Owen Sanderson.”
Gabrielson added, “We have some good hurdlers. Johnny Hubbell hit the last hurdle [in the 300-meter race] at state True Team. He has a chance to be one of the best in the state.”
Haerter had two good individual showings at True Team state. The sophomore standout placed 10th in the 1600 and ran ninth in the 3200.
Edina was one of four Lake Conference teams that qualified for State Class AAA True team along with champion Wayzata, third-place Minnetonka and sixth-place Eden Prairie.
State Boys
Team Scores
Wayzata 1144, Rosemount 1137.5, Minnetonka 998, Stillwater 953.5, Mounds View 934.5, Eden Prairie 874.5, Edina 833, Owatonna 820, Blaine 784, Prior Lake 748, Anoka 705.5, Alexandria 633.5.
