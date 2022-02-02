Curt Giles, head coach of the Edina High boys hockey team, has always been a fan of a weekend series.
As a college player for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, he thrived on back-to-back weekend games against teams like Minnesota and North Dakota.
And in recent years, Edina has locked into an annual weekend series against one of the best teams on the east side of the Twin Cities, Hill-Murray.
The Hornets and Pioneers will play back-to-back nights this week, with Hill-Murray hosting at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Aldrich Arena in St. Paul and Edina hosting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Braemar Arena.
“I love playing this series,” Giles said. “Hill-Murray is obviously a quality team. They play a defense-based game with strong goaltending. It’s fun to play in two iconic buildings like Aldrich and Braemar.”
Edina will have to be concerned with Dylan Godbout, who is far and away Hill-Murray’s leading scorer with 39 points on 21 goals and 18 assists. He has led the Pioneers to a 15-3-1 record along with the Ericksons, Jack and Nick, an outstanding pair of goalies. Jack has an 8-0-1 record this season and Nick is 7-3-0. It is likely a different Erickson will play each night against Edina.
Edina goalie Robbie Clarkowski has led the Hornets to a 12-7-0 record. He took a tough loss Jan. 27 when the Hornets lost a 1-0 overtime decision to Wayzata in a game for the Lake Conference lead.
“Both teams played a lot of good five-on-five hockey,” Wayzata head coach Pat O’Leary said.
“Wayzata is a challenging team to play against because they limit your opportunities,” Giles said. “Pat has them working hard on defense.”
Clarkowski was back in the net Jan. 29 when the Hornets lost another close one, 4-2 at Eden Prairie. The score was 2-1 for Eden Prairie going into the third period before Edina tied the score 2-2 early in the third.
“I thought we played fine,” Giles said.
Trey Fechko’s goal, from Jackson Nevers and AJ Doll, gave Edina a 1-0 lead in the second period.
Nevers found the mark in the third period with Fechko and Jimmy Clark assisting.
EP’s Phil Feinberg scored the eventual game-winner, and late in the third period EP defenseman Dylan Vornwald fired in an empty-net goal.
Clarkowski finished with 19 saves, while senior goalie Sam Schowalter stopped 29 of Edina’s 31 shots on net.
It was a typical Edina-Eden Prairie game with a lot of hard checks, yet a low number of penalties. Edina was penalized five times and Eden Prairie went to the box four times.
