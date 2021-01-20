After a 4-4 tie with St. Louis Park Jan. 14, the Edina High boys hockey team came out determined to get its first win of the 2021 season in the second game against Buffalo Jan. 16 at Braemar Arena.
Four goals in the first period all but sealed what would become an 8-2 victory for Edina.
Points were well distributed with two goals each by sophomore Jimmy Clark and juniors Trey Fechko and Ryan Andor. Also netting goals were freshman Jackson Nevers and sophomore Matt Vander Vort.
“We are young this year, but the team is capable of some very good things,” Edina head coach Curt Giles said.
Giles was impressed by the play of the Clark-Fechko-Willy Johnson line, which showed speed, finesse and power on Saturday night.
Junior captain A.J. Doll was another player the coach mentioned. “A.J. isn’t afraid to initiate contact,” Giles said. “He really sticks his nose in, and he does all of the small stuff to help the team.”
Captain Nick Williams, one of the state’s premier defenders, showed strong play in both games last week. “Nick is playing well, getting the puck up the ice,” Giles said.
The Hornets are an interesting team this year because they don’t have as many seniors as usual. In fact, there are only two senior forwards on the team - Captain Jack Borst and Johnny DeVoe. The latter is the son of Edina High Hall-of-Famer John DeVoe.
Looking back on the game against St. Louis Park, Giles said, “They’re a good team with some big, strong kids. Obviously, they have a really good goalie.”
The Hornets will face a big test on home ice this week when they play Minnetonka in a 7 p.m. game Thursday, Jan. 21, at Braemar Arena. And at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, the Hornets will travel to Eden Prairie to play the No. 1-ranked Eagles.
“We have to get geared up for every opponent on the schedule,” Giles said.
The Edina-Eden Prairie rivalry is the favorite for many of the Hornet players, and there are also sparks anytime the Hornets play Minnetonka. It should be an interesting week.
