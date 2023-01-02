After losing the first three games this season, the Edina High boys hockey team was down, but far from out.
The Hornets played two of those games without junior captain Jackson Nevers, and in the third loss - 3-2 to Holy Family Catholic - Nevers played sparingly.
In the next seven games, leading up to New Year’s Day, Nevers starred as the Hornets went 7-0-0.
With a 7-3-0 record going into the New Year, the Hornets may be the hottest team in the state. While Nevers leads the offense, senior goalie Robbie Clarkowski has help opponents under 2 goals per game.
In the Tradition Invitational last week at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, the Hornets beat Moorhead 3-2 overtime, St. Thomas Academy 5-1 and Rogers 3-2 in overtime.
“Every night, every team wants to beat us,” Nevers said in reflecting on the winning streak. “It is super nice to know that we have Robbie in goal to cover our backs.”
The entire team had Nevers’ back when he was injured during a preseason scrimmage against Wayzata on the East Rink at Braemar Arena. An ambulance was called to the arena and Nevers was taken off on a stretcher to the hospital. “I got calls and texts from all the other boys,” Nevers said.
“Jackson is not only a good player, but also a good kid,” Edina head coach Curt Giles said during the Tradition Invitational. “It is always a good situation when your best leader and best player is your hardest worker.”
In analyzing Edina’s success, Nevers said, “It is important that we play three full periods every game. We always think about the D zone first.”
Against Moorhead in the Tradition Invitational opener Dec. 27, Nevers scored Edina’s first two goals, and then his linemate, freshman Mason West, added the game-winner.
“I have two good kids on my line - Ryan Flaherty and Mason,” Nevers said. “When you have a freshman on the team, you want to bring him into the family quickly. Mason fits in with the team.”
St. Thomas Academy dominated Edina in the 2021 Tradition Invitational, and the Hornets came to the rink knowing that a hot start was important Dec. 28.
Bobby Cowan scored on Lucas Cole’s assist in the first period to give Edina a lead. Thirty-two seconds into the second period, St. Thomas Academy tied the score on a goal by Zach Howard. After that, it was the Mason Nevers show. He scored from Flaherty in the second period, then 15 seconds into the third period he scored again with assists from West and Flaherty. Two more goals in the third period put the game out of reach. Flaherty scored on the power play with John Halverson assisting, and finally, Robby Hoch scored on Flaherty’s assist.
On Dec. 29, Edina needed one more victory to claim the Tradition Invitational title.
Rogers outshot the Hornets 26-24, but with Clarkowski starring in goal, the Hornets were able to win 3-2. For the fourth game in a row Nevers scored two goals. Assists on those goals were by captain Eddie Revenig, Barrett Dexheimer, West and Flaherty.
At the 1:14 mark in overtime, Lucas Cole’s unassisted goal gave Edina the victory.
