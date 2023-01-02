Robby Hoch
Buy Now

Edina hockey defenseman Robby Hoch fires from just inside the blue line during the Tradition Invitational in Prior Lake.

After losing the first three games this season, the Edina High boys hockey team was down, but far from out.

The Hornets played two of those games without junior captain Jackson Nevers, and in the third loss - 3-2 to Holy Family Catholic - Nevers played sparingly.

Tags

Load comments