With five of six boys returning from last season’s state runner-up team, Edina High was favored to win the State Class AAA Boys Golf Tournament last week at Bunker Hills.
The Hornets had a decent team score of 298 the first day, June 14. The following day, they were magnificent with a 291 that gave them a 14-stroke margin over the runner-up team, Spring Lake Park.
Hornet head coach Mike McCollow never took winning for granted until the final totals appeared on the leader board.
“I had a good feeling because this is such a special team,” he said. “But in high school golf, you never feel safe with a lead. You can have a swing of four to five strokes on one hole.”
Luckily, the Hornets showed enough consistency to avoid those big swings.
Usually, a state-championship team will have a great leader. In Edina’s case there are two - senior co-captains Jack Wetzel and Charlie Nasby. Wetzel is a shorter guy, about 5-11, while Nasby looks like he could be the center for the Edina basketball team. But both of them cast long shadows on the golf course.
Wetzel tied Nate Stevens from Northfield and Owen Rexing from Rosemount for the state individual title. All three finished at 140 for two days. There was an even split for Stevens and Wetzel, who each posted 70s both days. Rexing shot a 71 the first day and rallied for a 69 the second day.
Nasby made big improvement from round 1 to round 2. He shot 77 the first day and followed up with a 72 to tie four other golfers for 14th place.
Torger Ohe of the Hornets tied for 19th place with rounds of 74 and 76 for a 150 total. The next two Hornets finished with nearly identical totals. Ben Sanderson shot 79-73 for a 152 total. Owen Nielsen had rounds of 77 and 76 for a 153. Drew Cavender, the other senior on the team with Wetzel and Nasby, had a 156 total with rounds of 79 and 77.
“Drew Cavender has been massive for us the last two years,” McCollow said. “He was the runner-up in the section meet this year and helped anchor the team as a comfortable, calm senior.”
The greatest source of pride for McCollow last week was the Hornets’ consistency. They might have set a school record at state for that consistency.
“No one on the team had a score higher than 79 either day,” the coach pointed out. “Throughout the season, they loved practice as much as they loved competing. I have never been around a team with such great chemistry. We have a close team with great families and great kids. They deserve the state title.”
State Boys Golf
Team Totals
1. Edina 589, 2. Spring Lake Park 603, 3. Alexandria 612, 4. Chanhassen 616, 5. Lakeville North 619, 5. Eastview 619, 7. Stillwater 626, Princeton 653.
