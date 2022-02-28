Wayzata High boys hockey coach Pat O’Leary knew that the Trojans’ Section 6AA semifinal game with Edina Feb. 26 at Bloomington Ice Garden would be close, and after Edina’s 1-0 overtime victory, he said, “After the last two games with Edina, I thought this one would be tight, but you never expect a 1-0 game.”
Still, 1-0 games seemed to be the norm when Wayzata and Edina played this season. Wayzata won 1-0 at Edina Jan. 27. Edina won 1-0 at Wayzata 1-0 in the regular-season finale Feb. 19. At the beginning of the season, Edina broke loose for a big third period to beat Wayzata 6-2 in the Turkey Trot Tournament.
Jimmy Clark, Edina’s junior forward, scored just 26 seconds into overtime to seal the deal and send Edina to the March 2 section final against top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 7 p.m. at Bloomington Ice Garden.
Edina head coach Curt Giles described the game-winning play: “Jimmy finished a check and AJ Doll picked up the puck and passed it to Trey Fechko, and then Trey and Jimmy went to the net.”
O’Leary took it from there: “He [Clark] was able to chip the puck under Will Ingemann’s arm pit.”
From Edina’s standpoint, Giles said defending a team like Wayzata is always difficult because, in addition to a lot of depth, the Trojans have players who show a nose for the net. “They shoot first, and then go hard to the net,” he said. “You need a lot of things to go your way to win this type of game.”
One thing that went well for the Hornets was the defensive excellence of the second line, which consists of senior Riley Spindler and sophomores Jackson Nevers and Ryan Flaherty.
Each team has one of the best junior goalies in the state. Robbie Clarkowski of Edina stopped all 24 of Wayzata’s shots, and for the Trojans Ingemann turned away 26 of 27 shots on net.
“Robbie made all the saves he is supposed to make,” Giles said. “The key for us defensively was not letting them get good looks.”
While the Wayzata boys were despondent over losing a 1-0 overtime game, O’Leary said, “The next couple weeks they’ll look back on the year and soak in how well they played. We had some huge wins.”
And the Trojans finished in a four-way split for the Lake Conference title with Eden Prairie, Edina and Minnetonka.
“It was a fun year,” O’Leary said. “Our guys loved coming to practice every day. The senior leaders taught the younger kids the expectations in the program and represented the program well.”
Quarterfinals
Edina and Wayzata both had shutout wins in the section quarterfinals leading up to Saturday night’s big game.
Coach Giles watched his Hornets maul Armstrong/Cooper 9-0 Feb. 24 on home ice at Braemar Arena. Clarkowski earned the shutout.
“The whole thing about a game like that is you don’t know much about the opponent,” Giles said. “We heard they had a big guy in goal and that he is pretty good.”
Senior Reid Lucas was good, but when the floodgates opened, the Hornets bombarded him with pucks. Willy Johnson led Edina with a hat trick.
Wayzata’s quarterfinal opponent, St. Louis Park, proved tough and tenacious. Even though the Trojans won 6-0, O’Leary felt his team was in a battle.
“Will [Ingemann] made three or four amazing saves,” O’Leary said. “I was proud of the way our guys came out in the first period. It turned into a very physical game.”
Wayzata got three goals in the first period from Franco Canevari, Luke Miller and captain Drew Streeter. First-period assists were by Max Osberg, Will Subject, Cashen Naeve, Rhys Wallin and captain John Mattson.
Wallin scored from Naeve for the only goal of the second period. The Trojans put the game to bed with two more goals in the third period. Kasen Sauer notched an unassisted goal when the Trojans were shorthanded. Streeter’s goal ended the scoring with Evan Johnson and Subject assisting.
Ingemann stopped all 20 of Park’s shots on net, while Oriole goaltender Josh Middleton had 33 saves on 39 shots.
Wayzata finished the season 17-9-1 overall, while Edina advanced to the Section 6AA finals with a 19-8-0 record.
