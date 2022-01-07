Senior guard Miles Smith of the Eden Prairie High boys basketball team was on fire Dec. 29 in the Eagles’ 83-65 win over Edina in the Eden Prairie Holiday Tournament.
Smith hit eight three-pointers to finish with 27 points, while 6-7 junior forward Chiddi Obiazor was another big scorer with 21 points. Ansu Bojang hit a pair of three-pointers in the first half and finished with 13 points, and Bradley Frisch had 12 points, including a two-handed stuff in the second half.
Edina battled with guards Kole Hanson and Gabe Jobe scoring 20 and 19 points. Brady Helgren, the Hornets’ 6-9 senior forward, added 14, while promising 6-6 freshman Daniel Molhoek scored six.
“We gave Smith too many chances to catch and shoot,” Edina head coach Joe Burger said. “He was making everything.”
The first half of the game was close with a handful of lead changes. Eden Prairie guard Bojang hit back-to-back three-pointers to give the Eagles a 46-40 intermission edge.
In the second half, with three-point shots continuing to fall, the Eagles pulled away.
Frisch hit two three-pointers and added a dunk to put EP up 66-51. Smith hit a three and the lead swelled to 71-51 with only a few minutes left in the second half.
A layup by Obiazor gave the Eagles their biggest lead of the night at 79-58.
Part of Eden Prairie’s success in the second half came with a defensive adjustment coach Dave Flom made at halftime. In the first half, Edina’s Jobe got into the lane anytime he wanted to, and he finished two three-point plays.
In the second half, the Eagles changed up their pick-and-roll coverage, sliding under screens and double-teaming Jobe every time he tried to drive.
“We knew they would make an adjustment,” Edina’s Burger said. “Eden Prairie is one of the better defensive teams in the state.”
Shakopee and Eden Prairie both went 2-0 in the Eden Prairie Holiday Tournament. They will play one another in a 3 p.m. non-conference game Saturday, Jan. 8, a the Eden Prairie High gym.
“I think Shakopee might be the best team in the state right now,” Flom said. “They have so many guys who can make shots.”
Looking beyond the Shakopee matchup, Flom is impressed by the records of the opponents his team will face in Lake Conference games. Buffalo (7-0), Hopkins (8-1), Minnetonka (7-1) and Wayzata (6-2) all show championship potential. Wayzata, of course, was the state Class 4A champion last season.
So where does Eden Prairie (5-3) fit into the mix?
“Wayzata isn’t as good as last year, but is still very good,” Flom said. “Hopkins is not as good as last year, but is also very good. Buffalo could be a top-10 team in the state, and Minnetonka is legit.”
Edina (4-4) is another Lake team with potential.
“We lost our point guard, Sammy Presthus, for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon,” Burger said. “We have to try to replace his 32 minutes somehow. Any time a three-year starter is out of the lineup, there is an adjustment period. As we make the adjustments, there won’t be any soft touches on the Lake Conference schedule.”
Young athletes have played key roles in Edina’s success thus far. Hanson, the 6-foot sophomore guard, is averaging 20 points per game, and Molhoek is in the starting lineup.
“Kole is a very good shooter who has the potential to be a great all-around player,” Burger said. “My plan at the beginning of the season was to ease Daniel in, but he showed me that he belongs in the starting lineup. As a freshman, he is one of our most consistent players.”
