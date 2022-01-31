Edina and Minnetonka basketball players battle for possession with Aaliyah Crump of the Skippers winning the tip over Edina forward Cordelia Flemming. Hornets Isa Nelson and Abby Grussing (1) anticpate.
Still looking for its first Lake Conference win of the girls basketball season, Edina hosts top-ranked Hopkins in a 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Edina Activity Center.
Hopkins is not only the top-ranked Class 4 A team in the state, they are also No. 3 in the national prep rankings behind Sidwell Friends from Washington, D.C. and DeSoto, Texas.
What makes Hopkins a special team? The Royals have five future NCAA Division I players in the starting lineup led by blue-chip seniors Maya Nnaji, a 6-4 forward, and Amaya Battle, a 6-foot guard. The Royals are coming off an 84-71 Lake win over St. Michael-Albertville Jan. 28.
Hopkins head coach Tara Starks takes nothing for granted pending the trip to Edina.
“We know Edina is going to play hard,” she said. “They always do. We have to stay focused and work together.”
While Hopkins was improving to 14-1, Edina had a tough week in Lake play, losing to Minnetonka 70-43 Jan. 25 and Buffalo 44-42 Jan. 28.
“We came out with great energy for the Minnetonka game,” Edina head coach Jaime Gaard Chapman said.
Midway through the first half, the score was tied 16-16.
“Our mindset was, compete on every possession,” Gaard Chapman noted. “We threw a press at them to slow them down, but like other great teams, they made adjustments at halftime.”
Dorothy Stotts led the Hornets with 15 points.
In the game against Buffalo Friday night, the teams matched strong defensive efforts.
“Buffalo limited our looks,” Gaard Chapman said. “On offense they got some extra free throws by going to the basket hard. We needed one extra shot to fall or one more stop.”
On the last possession of the game, Edina was down two and had to go the full length of the floor to try to score. The Hornets couldn’t score, so that was the game. Stotts again had 15 points to lead the Hornets. Ella Campbell scored seven, Isa Nelson netted six and Abby Grussing and Cordelia Flemming each had five.
In addition to playing Hopkins, the Hornets have a home date against state Class 2A power Providence Academy at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Edina High Activity Center. Providence is led by high-scoring eighth-grade guard Maddyn Greenway, the daughter of former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway.
