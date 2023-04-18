After blasting Bloomington Jefferson 11-0 in the season opener, the Edina High baseball team lost its Lake Conference opener to Eden Prairie 7-2 April 14 at Braemar Park.
In the Jefferson game almost everything went right for coach Tom Nevers’ Hornets as Soren Epple and Tommy McGrain each pitched three innings of scoreless ball.
Owen Hatch, Michael Simonson and Jack McCoy each had two hits for the Hornets, while Dylan Curme was hit by pitches twice.
“We had ten hits, did a good job in the field and ran the base paths really well,” coach Nevers said. “At this point in the season, the pitchers are ahead of the hitters. Epple and McGrain pounded the zone and made self-adjustments on the mound. Everyone contributed to the win.”
The loss to Eden Prairie Friday night was the product of tough luck in the first inning, when the Eagles put five runs on the board. Edina couldn’t put enough hits together to mount a comeback although McCoy had a big night with three hits, including a home run. The only other hits for the Hornets were by Simonson, Lewis Meyer and Tyler Munson.
Eden Prairie had mega production from the top of its lineup with two hits each from Connor Meadows, Nick Thompson, Joey Flom and Seth Tierney.
“We know what the first five in our batting order can do,” Eden Prairie head coach John Buteyn said. “Now it’s a matter of filling out the rest of the lineup.”
“Any time we play Eden Prairie, we expect them to bunt and run and try to force us into mistakes,” coach Nevers said. “We have a good rivalry with them.”
In addition to playing in the Lake Conference with Eden Prairie, the Hornets are section rivals for EP.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.