Owen Hatch
Owen Hatch, Edina's catcher, swings for a hit in a gam against Eden Prairie Friday afternoon at Braemar Park.

After blasting Bloomington Jefferson 11-0 in the season opener, the Edina High baseball team lost its Lake Conference opener to Eden Prairie 7-2 April 14 at Braemar Park.

In the Jefferson game almost everything went right for coach Tom Nevers’ Hornets as Soren Epple and Tommy McGrain each pitched three innings of scoreless ball.

