Aside from a second-place finish by Chanhassen/Chaska, the State Class AA Boys Aquatics Meet looked a lot like a Lake Conference Invitational Feb. 28-29 at the University of Minnesota.
Relying on its depth, Edina won the state title for the second year in a row. Scott Johnson, who assumed head coaching duties, after Art Downey retired from a 62-year coaching career, is two-for-two in winning state titles.
Edina was pressed hard by Chanhassen/Chaska, winning by a final margin of 222 to 217.5. The next three places went to Lake Conference teams - Minnetonka 195, Wayzata 181 and Eden Prairie 172. All seven Lake schools finished among the top 21 with St. Michael Albertville 13th, Hopkins 18th and Buffalo 21st.
One interesting aspect of Edina’s team victory was the fact that the Hornets had no individual or relay state champions.
“Our seniors - Max Deters, Jacob Biscan, Liam DeMuth and Charlie Webb - have had outstanding careers,” Edina coach Johnson said. “They have been hauling mail since they began on the team as freshmen.” Deters joined the team a year before the others as an eighth-grade varsity diver. His consistency is his trademark, as a five-time state qualifier.
Three other seniors have done well for the Hornets’ state champions. Diver Michael Corbishley has joined Deters to form a 1-2 threat. Gabe Baker and Henry Dorn have been solid all season.
Webb was a mainstay this season, placing in state in all four of his events. Biscan was a 2020 state medalist in three events and DeMuth medaled in two events.
“All of our seniors have been very important to the success of our team the last few years,” Johnson said.
The Lake schools got a jump on the competition in the first event of the finals, the 200-yard medley relay. Wayzata picked off first place in 1:32.22 with Casey Stowe, Nick Kale, Ilya Johnson and Tony Cai. Their time is an automatic All-American time. Minnetonka also had an automatic All-American time, finishing in 1:32.67 with Michael Shelstad, John Wargin, Ryan Lund and Isaac Alberts. Edina was third with Keegan Duffy, Kai Taft, Tommy McCarthy and Mikey Thurk going 1:33.70.
Eagan’s Jackson Kehler edged Edina senior Charlie Webb for first place in the 200 freestyle finals. Edina’s Matthew Walker took fifth place and Eden Prairie’s Gus Marin finished ninth as the consolation heat champion.
St. Louis Park’s Hayden Zhang won the 200 individual medley title with Casey Stowe of Wayzata taking second and Minnetonka’s John Wargin placing fourth. Ben Binder of Minnetonka was seventh, while Edina took sixth, eighth and ninth with Taft, Jacob Biscan and Charlie Klukow.
Eden Prairie senior Soren Dunn earned top place on the podium in the 50 freestyle, going 20.67 for the win.
Lake teams won four of the top 10 places in diving with Minnetonka’s Oliver Poitevent second, Edina’s Max Deters third, Wayzata’s Ethan Wheeler seventh and Minnetonka’s Jack Eichhorn 10th. Henry Ross of Wayzata placed 12th.
Evan Bock of Chanhassen/Chaska won the 100 butterfly. But six of the top 10 places went to Lake swimmers - Eden Prairie’s Alex Deng second, Minnetonka’s Lund fourth, Edina’s Patrick Horton and Tommy McCarthy sixth and eighth, Hopkins’ Elliot Berman ninth and Wayzata’s Ilya Johnson 10th.
EP’s Dunn won his second event of the meet, taking the 100 freestyle title in 45.10. Edina’s Webb placed fourth and his teammate Gabe Baker finished 10th.
Kehler from Eagan won the 500 freestyle final. The Lake had five top-10 finishers - Edina’s Klukow third, Eden Prairie’s Jake Derouin sixth, Edina’s Walker eighth, Minnetonka’s Knute Wargin ninth and Edina’s J.J. Dewing 10th. Brennan Hughes of Edina broke into the scoring column by placing 13th.
Chanhassen/Chaska kept its title hopes alive by winning the 200-yard freestyle relay with Reese Hodgins, Sam Brennan, Bock and Luke Ridler. Edina took second place with Thurk, Baker, Webb and Max Dow. Minnetonka landed a third place with John Wargin, Binder, Shelstad and Alberts. Eden Prairie finished fifth with Carter Doolittle, Derouin, Wilson Ellis and Dunn. Wayzata placed eighth with Cai, Kale, Will Nguyen and Ilya Johnson.
Wayzata’s Stowe repeated as the state champion in the 100 backstroke with a time of 48.54, which makes him an automatic All-American. Edina’s Horton earned sixth place.
In the 100 breaststroke, St. Louis Park’s Zhang swam 54.52 for the win, plus an All-American time. Eden Prairie’s Deng, Minnetonka’s John Wargin and Wayzata’s Kale finished second, third and fourth, also with All-American times. Minnetonka’s Knute Wargin placed 10th and Edina’s Taft was 11th.
Chanhassen/Chaska won the 400 free relay with Hodgins, Josiah Dunker, Ridler and Bock swimming 3:04.82. That meant Edina needed at least a fourth place to win the state title.
The Hornets did better than that, finishing in 3:04.92 and losing on a touch-out. Members of the Hornet relay included Walker, Biscan, Baker and Webb. Eden Prairie took third place with Doolittle, Derouin, Deng and Dunn. Wayzata picked up fifth place with Matt Gendreau, Ilya Johnson, Ian Taraszewski and Stowe. Minnetonka finished sixth with Lund, Alex Galbreath, Ben Keller and Kai Louie.
State Class AA
Team Standings
Edina 222, Chanhassen/Chaska 217.5, Minnetonka 195, Wayzata 181, Eden Prairie 172, Rochester Century 150, Maple Grove 127.5, Mounds View 101, St. Louis Park 92, Farmington 83, Stillwater 69,, Eagan 50, St. Michael-Albertville 44, Brainerd 42, Duluth East 37, Minneapolis Washburn 35, Lakeville North 31, Hopkins 28, Spring Lake Park 26, Rosemount 26, Andover 24, East Ridge 24, Buffalo 24, Forest Lake 18, Eastview 17, Waconia 17, Jefferson 15, Park of Cottage Grove 15, Blaine 14, Cretin-Derham Hall 14, Irondale 13, Rochester John Marshall 12, Anoka 12, Elk River 11, Lakeville South 11, Coon Rapids 10, Shakopee 9, Rochester Mayo 7, Hastings 7.
