With a good team effort in the Section 6 Meet Feb. 7, the Edina High boys Alpine skiing team earned a return ticket to the State Meet this week at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
Skiing on a familiar course at Buck Hill for sectionals, the Hornets were sharply focused on the task.
“It was a warm day, and the course conditions change with the weather,” Edina head coach Jared Scribner said in describing the challenge of the section meet. “Ideally, we want a good, hard surface without a lot of powder.”
Sophomore Owen McLain was Edina’s top finisher in the section meet and senior captain Reid Sprenkle was second for the Hornets with sophomore Ian Nordland third.
Rounding out the state team are senior captain Jacob Wohlrabe, senior Mason Sill and sophomore Ben Hunt.
“About half the team is returning from last year,” coach Scribner said. One of the graduates in 2022, state individual champion Adam Berghult, is playing college baseball this year.
Minnetonka was the favorite to repeat as state champion at Giant’s Ridge, however, the best team doesn’t always win in Alpine skiing. To win as a team, you not only have to go fast, you also have to make sure that you don’t fall.
“We have skied against Minnetonka all year,” Scribner said. “They are really talented, really deep.”
The Edina girls team did not qualify for state this year, but the future looks promising. Ninth-grader Lucia Begg led the Hornets in the section meet, and fell just one place short of qualifying for the State Meet. The Hornet girls were fifth in the section team standings.
