Ben Hunt
Buy Now

Edina Apline skier Ben Hunt competes in the Section 6 Meet at Buck Hill.

With a good team effort in the Section 6 Meet Feb. 7, the Edina High boys Alpine skiing team earned a return ticket to the State Meet this week at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.

Skiing on a familiar course at Buck Hill for sectionals, the Hornets were sharply focused on the task.

Tags

Load comments