Hazel Dang swims for Edina at the Jean K. Freeman Pool.

In State Class AA swimming and diving prelims Thursday, Nov. 17, at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Pool, Edina accomplished its goal of sending a high number of entries to the championship finals and consolation heats.

The prelims were a three-way battle between Edina and two other Lake Conference powers, Minnetonka and Wayzata. Minnetonka went into the prelims as the defending state Class AA champion.

