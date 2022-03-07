In a heavyweight bracket dominated by seniors, it was Eden Prairie sophomore wrestler Will Sather winning the state Class AAA championship March 5 at Xcel Energy Center.
A crowd of more than 10,000 came to the state finals and saw Sather hold off Jade Trelstad from Shakopee 3-2 in an exciting finals match. The two had met in the Section 6AAA finals a week earlier, with Sather placing first and Trelstad second.
“Jade is a great competitor,” Sather said. “I don’t know what he weighed in at, but he is smaller than I am. His style is to keep it close and wear his opponent down.”
It was the fourth match in two days for both Sather and Trelstad.
After falling behind 1-0 when Trelstad escaped, Sather earned key points with a takedown in the second period. He then had a third-period escape to break a 2-2 deadlock.
With four wins at state Sather finished the 2021-22 season with a record of 45-1. His only loss came in a tournament when state Class AA runner-up Max Balow of Lake City edged him 5-4.
“The loss was a good thing,” Sather said. “It was right before the halfway point in the season and it helped me refocus.”
In the Class AAA heavyweight bracket, there were 10 seniors and six underclassmen. Sather didn’t dwell on being one of the younger guys. Instead, he stuck to the style that had made him successful all season.
He described that style in just a few words: “Be smart. Wait for the right moment to attack.”
Sather put that creed to work in a tough first-round match against St. Cloud Tech’s Tucker Hugg for a 5-4 victory. The next two rounds were won by a technical fall and a pin before Sather took on Trelstad for the championship.
Sather is one of the few 2022 state champs who did not qualify for state the previous year.
“Before this year, I had only been to state once,” he said. “That was when I was a seventh-grader and our team made it.”
His vision after the 2021 season ended was “to go to state.” As this season progressed, he revised his goal to “win state.”
At 6-1 and 266 pounds, Sather came to state well below the 285-pound weight limit for heavyweights. He faced two boys at state who are significantly taller. The tallest opponent (from Brainerd) was 6-8.
Sather was so focused that the big crowd on Saturday night didn’t bother him.
“The atmosphere for the finals was really, really cool,” he said.
Looking back on his road to the state title, which began when he was a very young varsity wrestler, Sather said, “There were a lot of bumps along the way, especially my seventh-grade year.”
Sophomores don’t usually start for the Eden Prairie High football team, but Sather was the Eagles starting center last fall. Late in the season he saw additional playing time at defensive tackle.
“For me, wrestling and football go hand-in-hand,” Sather said. “The sports are similar because you try to stay low and balanced and use your hands.”
Eden Prairie head coaches - Mike Grant in football and Tom Gruhlke in wrestling - have helped Sather reach is goals.
“When the time comes to weigh my options for a college sport, I will definitely have a hard decision,” Sather said.
He likes the individual component to wrestling and the team component to football. And he loves representing Eden Prairie.
Asked what it is like to play for Grant, a Hall-of-Fame high school football coach, Sather said, “He’s the best. Coach Grant has so much experience and so much knowledge of the sport.”
Grant attended many of Sather’s matches this winter, lending support and enjoying his protege’s success.
Before Sather graduates, he hopes to play on the same football line with his brother Ethan, who is two years younger. They are already varsity wrestling teammates. Ethan wrestled at 195 and 220 this winter.
“Ethan has progressed a lot in wrestling, but his main passion is football,” Sather said.
With two boys in sports at the high school level, parents Ryan and Ashley Sather help the siblings in every way. Ashley admitted being nervous before the state wrestling finals Saturday night, but was happy in the end with Will’s victory.
While he has had great success on the wrestling mat and the football field, Sather is a 4.0 student. It won’t be long before his mailbox is full of college recruiting letters.
