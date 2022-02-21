Captain Jakob Zeller of the Eden Prairie boys Alpine skiing team was thrilled with the outcome of the State Meet Feb. 16 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
Not only did he take fourth place individually, the Eagles were also third in the team standings in their first state appearance since 2013.
“It was a stretch for the team to get second place in the section meet,” Zeller said after the meet. “Placing third in state is awesome.”
Zeller liked the way everyone on the team improved this season. “Tatem Wilker grew into a very solid No. 2,” he said. Zach Haugen, Max Johnson, Noah Braton and Bode Springer all stood for both of their runs at state. Wilker was one of the surprise skiers, placing 22nd overall.
“In the past I have gone to state without a team to back me up,” Zeller said.
Zeller’s strategy for state was the same as always - “Go All-Out!”
“My first run was better than my second run,” he said. “The second course was an open course, and I thrive more on a tighter course. That’s ski racing.”
First place among the state individuals went to Edina senior Adam Berghult, who is one of Zeller’s closest friends.
“Seeing Adam win was amazing,” Zeller said. “He’s such an aggressive skier - he just flew through the course.”
Four of the top five individual finishers are Lake Conference skiers, and Zeller takes pride in that.
“The Lake is the best conference in the state,” he said. “Minnetonka, Edina and Eden Prairie took the top three places for team.”
Lake individual place winners included Berghult (first), Will Utendorfer of Edina (third), Zeller (fourth), Stephen Reddington of Minnetonka (fifth) and JD Landstrom of Minnetonka (seventh).
Second place went to Josh Nelson of West Lutheran High, who is a friend of Berghult and Zeller.
Zeller went 36.85 seconds on his first run and 37.57 on his second run for a total of 1 minute, 14.42 seconds. Berghult had the fastest run of the day - 35.80 on the first run and finished with a combined time of 1:12.25.
Now that the high school Alpine season has ended, Zeller is in the Eden Prairie Dome training with his Eagle lacrosse teammates. “It’s time for me to recalibrate and move on to another season,” he said.
