Two of the top girls basketball players went head-to-head Jan. 20 when Eden Prairie played St. Michael-Albertville at the STMA gym.
Nia Holloway, the University of Minnesota recruit from Eden Prairie, prevailed in her individual battle against STMA guard Tessa Johnson. Thus, the Eagles prevailed on the scoreboard, 63-51.
Holloway had a game-high 23 points and Johnson scored 15. Very few teams have had success holding Johnson and her backcourt teammate Emma Miller in check this season, but the Eagles did it with a team defensive effort. Miller, the dynamic point guard, scored 10 points.
Holloway’s performance reflected the potential Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen sees in her. She went 10-for-14 from the field and three-for-four from the free throw line with 13 rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals.
Eden Prairie’s supporting cast came through with Savanna Jones providing 11 points and 11 rebounds and Annika Anderson making three-for-four from the field for seven points. Molly Lenz an Myra Moorjani, the Eagle starting guards each scored six points, but their big contribution came on keeping Miller under control.
In its other Lake Conference game last week, Eden Prairie scored a 76-27 win over Buffalo.
Holloway had 13 points to lead the way, while teammates Jones, Moorjani and Tori Schlagel each scored 12 points. Lenz added six and Anderson netted five.
In another Eagle rout Jan. 17, the final score was 69-31 over Spring Lake Park.
The only Eden Prairie player in double figures was Holloway with 18. Ashley Fritz hit four of five shots from the field for nine points. Jones and Lenz were next with eight points each and Moorjani added seven. Anderson was next with six points and Vanessa Jordan had five.
Eden Prairie entered the current week with an overall record of 11-2. In Lake Conference play, the Eagles were 2-1.
Eden Prairie draws the Lake Conference bye Friday, Jan. 28. The Eagles have a key Lake game against Edina at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Edina Activity Center.
