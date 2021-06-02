Three seniors matched up in a highly competitive 800-meter race during State True Team boys track competition May 26 at Rosemount High’s Irish Stadium.
Eden Prairie’s Isaac Hartman, who will compete for the University of Iowa next season, won the race in 1:56.71. Close behind were the other two seniors - Stillwater’s Aiden Kilibarda in 1:57.38 and Hopkins’ Leo Goodman in 1:57.41. It is always exciting when a race that long is decided by less than a second.
The irony of Hartman’s win is that the 800 is not his favorite race.
“I prefer the 1600 and the 3200,” he said after the race. “But in True Team, you run where the team needs you, and for me that was the 800 and the 4x800 relay.”
Looking ahead to the Section 6AA Meet, which will be June 8 and 10 at Wayzata High Stadium, Hartman said his goal is to qualify for state in the 1600 and the 3200. The races will be held on different days - one on Tuesday and one on Thursday.
“My dream has always been to run for a Division I school in the future, and Iowa gave me that opportunity,” Hartman said. “The coach took a chance on me and gave me a spot.”
Hartman said he has enjoyed his experience as an All-Lake Conference cross country and track runner for the EP Eagles. Part of it is that he has distance teammates of similar ability, senior classmates Jack Gschwendtner and Alex Gutierrez. “Being with them is always a fun time,” Hartman said. “Training with them has given me the opportunity to improve.”
Head cross country coach Jeff Lindlief is also the distance coach for the track team, so the transition from season to season is always smooth.
“Coach knows what he’s doing,” Hartman said.
The Eden Prairie distance runner has a sharp focus on his goals for the remainder of the season. First, he wants to qualify for state in both distance events. Then, he wants to go sub-9:20 in the 3200 and sub-4:20 in the 1600.
“My best race is the two-mile [3200],” he said.
Eagle Highlights
Eden Prairie finished sixth in the competition at Rosemount with many individual highlights. Gutierrez finishes second in the 3200 with a time of 9:30.12 and Gschwendtner was tenth. And Gutierrez had another good race to place fifth in the 1600. Eagle sophomore Michael Gross was fourth in the 400. Another Eagle sophomore, Nick Heckman, earned seventh places in the 100 and the 200. Tristan Lainhart placed third in the 110-meter high hurdles and Evan Schmidt ran seventh. Anthony Kitzerow took seventh in the 300 hurdles. The Eagles placed third in both sprint relays.
In field events, the Eagles did well in the high jump with Tyee Leske and Gross tying for sixth and Devin Jordan and Tate Bloch tying for tenth.
Christian Batchlor was 11th in the triple jump. Daniel Knudsen led the Eagles in the shot put and the discus.
