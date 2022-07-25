Eden Prairie American Legion head coach Maris Blanchard faced a big challenge going into the 2022 season. He was without five impact players from the EP High team, who had other commitments this summer.
So he forged ahead without starting pitcher Jackson Thielen, starting outfielders Ryan Koering, Jake Luloff and Tyler Wrobleski and starting first baseman Joe Burns.
It took a while for coach Blanchard to put a new squad together, but at the end of the season it all meshed and the Eagles were runners-up to Edina in the Sub-State 3 Tournament in Apple Valley. Edina advances to state with a record of 20-7. Eden Prairie finished just above the .500 mark.
In the final game of the season, Jackson Hunter pitched well against Edina in a 4-2 loss. Blanchard discovered untapped pitching talent on the squad to support the stellar work of All-Lake Conference varsity starters Brock Anderson and Joey Connelly. Position players Jack Nicklaus and Aiden Pfeifer both took their share of innings this summer, and the Eagles made it work.
They lost their first game of the tournament 7-2 to Prior Lake before coming back strong with wins over Bloomington Gold 7-3, Chanhassen 6-4 and Shakopee 7-5.
Nicklaus, who pitched the win over Shakopee to get the Eagles into the championship game, said, “I didn’t have my best stuff today, but I was able to dig deep.”
The Eagles trailed 3-1 midway through that game, but broke a 3-3 tie to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth. Then, in the top of the seventh, the Eagles put the game on ice. Cade Hutchison’s RBI on an infield hit made the score 5-3. Then Joey Flom blooped a single into left field, scoring a run. When the Sabers tried to cut down a runner at third base, the throw went into the dugout to give EP a 7-3 lead.
Shakopee came out swinging in the bottom of the seventh, hitting three doubles in a row to close the gap to 7-5. Pfeifer gave up those hits before slamming the door on the Sabers’ season. He got two ground-ball outs to finish the job.
“With a 7-3 lead, I wanted to throw strikes and not give them anything free,” Pfeifer said.
“In this sub-state there isn’t one superior team,” Nicklaus said. “But there is a high level of competition among the teams.”
Pfeifer was pleased that the Eagles had a shot to knock off Edina in the finals. EP would have had to beat the Hornets twice on Sunday, July 24, to win the championship.
“We have always had a good rivalry with Edina growing up,” he said. “We beat them twice during the high school season.”
Yes, it was always a good rivalry, but Sunday it was Edina’s turn. Danny Geyer and Tommy Schnell split Edina’s pitching duties, holding the Eagles to six hits. Edina had eight hits in the game.
One benefit of the Legion season was that young players had a chance to develop. Flom will return as the starting shortstop for the high school team after making All-Lake Conference this spring. The emergence of young players such as Dawson Miller, Carter Arneson, Hunter and Hutchison during Legion ball will make the Eagles a competitive varsity club in 2023.
