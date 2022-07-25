Jack Nicklaus
Jack Nicklaus (11) of Eden Prairie Legion explains a rule to Shakopee assistant coach Tom Bazzare.

Eden Prairie American Legion head coach Maris Blanchard faced a big challenge going into the 2022 season. He was without five impact players from the EP High team, who had other commitments this summer.

So he forged ahead without starting pitcher Jackson Thielen, starting outfielders Ryan Koering, Jake Luloff and Tyler Wrobleski and starting first baseman Joe Burns.

