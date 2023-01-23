Even though Eden Prairie’s wrestling match with Wayzata Jan. 19 will probably not determine the Lake Conference champion, it was nevertheless a championship-caliber clash.
Neither team was able to pull away, and the outcome came down to the last two matches - 220 pounds and heavyweight.
Eden Prairie won them both for a final victory margin of 31-29.
After the match, Wayzata head coach Eric Swensen knew it would be tough to hold on for a victory against two of Eden Prairie’s top guns. Dominic Heim pinned Wayzata’s Jack Brandt in 50 seconds at 220. Defending state Class AAA heavyweight champion Will Sather was even more efficient, pinning Briggs Opp in 38 seconds.
“We had to be ahead by 13 points or more going into the last two matches,” coach Swensen said.
Wayzata’s 195-pounder Nelson Kukowski won by decision, 2-0, over EP’s Julian Berg, and at that point the Trojans led 29-19. Twelve points from the last two pins turned the tide.
“We had our opportunities to earn more bonus points in the middle of the lineup,” Swensen said.
The meet was a homecoming of sorts for Eden Prairie’s Heim, who moved from EP to Wayzata during the offseason.
“Will and I just did what we’re supposed to do,” Heim said after celebrating with his Eagle teammates. “We didn’t give up a lot of bonus points. Julian [Berg] gave us a chance to win the match.”
Heim was not surprised the Eagles beat Wayzata. “We’re ranked No. 4 in state for a reason,” he said.
Most likely, defending state Class AAA team champion St. Michael-Albertville will repeat as this season’s Lake champion. However, both Eden Prairie and Wayzata would love to think otherwise.
“We are motivated to work hard in practice every day,” Wayzata junior standout Logan Swensen said recently.
Jacory Bates came onto the match to face Cherne, but a decision to not have him compete was made because he was injured.
Eden Prairie opened the match with wins in the first three bouts. Eagle seventh-grader Anthony Heim won a 26-10 technical fall over Wyatt Koenen at 106 pounds. Then Charles Vanier won a 7-6 decision over Luke Koenen, one of Wayzata’s top guns, at 113. Zytavius Williams decisioned Elijah Wald 16-6 at 120.
The next three matches went to Wayzata. Swensen pinned his opponent in 1:02, and then Caden Wong decisioned Joseph Heim 16-5 at 132. At 138, Andrew Larson was in control at the way for a 9-3 decision over Zach Weismann.
Jafari Vanier regained the lead in team score for the Eagles, 15-13, with a 10-4 decision over Bayan El Damir at 145. Charlie Petit, Wayzata’s 152-pounder regained the match lead 16-15 with a 6-4 overtime win over one of EP’s top men, Terae Dunn.
London Bui of the Eagles won a major decision 14-3 at 160 against Parker Glade. Then Cherne had his hand raised in the forfeit to put Wayzata ahead 22-19.
Isaiah Schmitz gave Wayzata a 14-5 major decision win at 182 against Will Diana, then Kukowski rode Berg for his 2-0 decision at 195.
That left the outcome in the hands of Dominic Heim and Sather.
Fans leaving the Wayzata gym were excited that they had seen one of the most competitive dual meets of the Lake season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.