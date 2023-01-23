Logan Swensen
Wayzata wrestler Logan Swensen has Max Morehead of Eden Prairie locked up in a cradle at Wayzata High Jan. 19.

Even though Eden Prairie’s wrestling match with Wayzata Jan. 19 will probably not determine the Lake Conference champion, it was nevertheless a championship-caliber clash.

Neither team was able to pull away, and the outcome came down to the last two matches - 220 pounds and heavyweight.

