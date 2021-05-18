Two of the best high school lacrosse programs in Minnesota year in and year out are Wayzata and Eden Prairie.
When the Lake Conference rivals met May 11 at Eden Prairie’s Aerie Stadium, close games were not only expected, but also delivered.
Robbie Chermak had a great game for the Wayzata boys team in a hard-fought 9-8 victory. With six points on four goals and two assists, Chermak had the magic touch. Hayden Davison and Drew Goetz each had two goals to go along with one goal from Avery Darula.
Daniel Melnikov went all the way in goal for Wayzata, making 12 saves.
Eden Prairie had hat tricks from Will Foster and Connor Whitley to keep the game close. Daniel Burke and Carson Bell had the other EP goals. Assists for the Eagles were by Foster, Bell, Whitley, Burke, Tyler Marble and Carter Cole. Eagle goalie Sirius Harrison-Schulz finished with nine saves.
The Wayzata-Eden Prairie girls game was as exciting as the boys game.
Eden Prairie came out on top 14-11. Taylor Kotschevar-Call, one of the Lake’s best all-around players, scored six goals and added an assist for the Eagles. Josie Lillquist, the other half of EP’s dynamic duo, scored five goals. Brinley Hopper and Lauren Rice had the other Eden Prairie goals. Kaci Kotschevar-Call had two assists. Olivia Ross made seven saves in the EP goal.
Wayzata played EP even in the second half with each team scoring seven goals. Ava Goodnature led the Trojans with six points on five goals and one assist, while teammate Ava Score added four goals. Kaitlyn Sikorski and Julia Lindahl scored the other Trojan goals. Lindahl was the top playmaker with two assists, while Sikorski also had an assist. Trojan goalie Skye Huff faced 25 shots on net and made 11 saves.
