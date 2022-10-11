True to form, Lake Conference girls tennis powers Eden Prairie and Minnetonka had no trouble in the first two rounds of the Section 2AA Tournament last week.
Coach Alexa Horoshak’s Eden Prairie squad scored 6-1 victories over Chaska and Shakopee in their matches, while defending state champion Minnetonka, coached by Brent Lundell, won 7-0 over Waconia and Chanhassen.
Eden Prairie dominated in doubles against Chaska Oct. 4 with wins from Sophia Paul and Mya Maras at No. 1, Maya Varikuti and Tessa Plourde at No. 2 and Zadie Walvatne and Delaney Smith at No. 3. The Eagles lost only five games total in the three matches. Eden Prairie’s singles were tough at the top with wins from Niyathi Bhupatiraju 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, Annika Anderson 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 and Sravika Vadrevu 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.
Bhupatiraju suffered a rare loss against Shakopee as Lillian Allen defeated EP’s No. 1 with scores of 6-0, 6-4. Anderson won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2, Vadrevu won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 and Addison Premo won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4. At No. 1 doubles with Paul and Maras and at No. 2 doubles with Varikuti and Plourde, the Eagles won three-set matches. At third doubles, Walvatne and Smith won 6-2, 6-1.
Minnetonka completely dominated Waconia, giving up only four points total in the seven individual matches.
The Skippers had singles wins from Kelsey Phillips at No. 1, Karina Elvestrom at No. 2, Kate Feist at No. 3 and Carter Nye at No. 4. Sarah Shahbaz and Meghan Jurgens posted a shutout at first doubles, while Maddie Prondzinski and Emilija Medzuikaite at No. 2 and Arianna Piedrahita and Sydney Prondzinski at No. 3 both posted 6-1, 6-0 victories.
It was more of the same in the second round against Chanhassen. Minnetonka won all four singles matches 6-0, 6-0 with Shahbaz at No. 1, Elvestrom at No. 2, Feist at No. 3 and Nye at No. 4.
Jurgens and Medzuikaite won first doubles 6-1, 6-0 and Piedrahita and Alexa Cummings won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2. Sydney Prondzinski and Karianna Lien were winners at No. 3 doubles 6-0, 6-0.
The final four teams in the section were playing off of a state team berth earlier this week after this edition of the Sun Sailor had gone to press.
