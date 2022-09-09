Eden Prairie and Minnetonka continued to build momentum with early-season football wins Friday, Sept. 9.
Playing its home opener at Aerie Stadium, Eden Prairie throttled Farmington 51-7. The Eagles scored points in all four quarters, including 19 in the second quarter.
Ty Walden scored two touchdowns with runs of 3 and 5 yards, while Eagle quarterback Nick Fazi threw 7- and 24-yard touchdown passes to Jermell Taylor, and then scored on a 1-yard run.
Dominic Heim, the transfer student from Wayzata, scored on a 7-yard run and wide receiver Michael Gross put six points on the board with a 30-yard run. The final Eagle touchdown came on a 14-yard run by Hawken Hedlund.
Minnetonka won a big road test at Blaine 21-14 with junior quarterback Milos Spasojevic throwing 23- and 6-yard touchdown passes to junior wide receiver Joran Thomsen. Workhorse running back Jacob McCalla scored on a 1-yard dive in the fourth quarter to give Minnetonka a 21-7 lead before Blaine closed the gap with a late touchdown. Keagan Zabilla kicked three extra points for the Skippers.
Eden Prairie and Minnetonka are both 2-0 going into Week 3. Minnetonka plays its home opener against Maple Grove (2-0) Friday, Sept. 16, at Einer Anderson Stadium. Eden Prairie hosts Lakeville South (2-0) in what might be the game of the year during the Class 6A regular season.
After losing a close one, 17-10, at Rosemount Friday night, Edina returns to Kuhlman Field on the 16th for a homecoming game against Prior Lake.
The Hornets trailed Rosemount 17-0, but closed the gap by 10 points with a big fourth quarter Friday, the 9th. Junior John Warpinski scored Edina’s touchdown on a 2-yard run. Senior Mason Sill kicked the extra point and also booted a 30-yard field goal.
Wayzata slipped to 1-1 Friday night with a 14-12 loss to visiting Champlin Park at Wayzata High Stadium.
As the game ended, Wayzata was on Champlin Park’s 38 yard line, but was out of field goal range after throwing for a first down.
Tyler Milkes scored the Trojans’ only touchdown on an 88-yard run.
Senior linebacker Chase Ullom, the All-State candidate, dominated on defense for the Trojans.
Most of Champlin Park’s offense came on running plays by junior halfback Arthur Russell.
