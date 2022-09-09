Ty Walden
Buy Now

Ty Walden of Eden Prairie has the football in his hands as he picks up blocks on his way to the end zone in the Eagles' 51-7 romp over Farmington.
Cowboy Night
Buy Now

Cowboy Night at the Eden Prairie football stadium inspires a Wild West shootout as the Eagles send the Farmington Tigers reeling 51-7.
Nick Fazi
Buy Now

Eden Prairie quarterback Nick Fazi tossed two touchdown passes in the victory over Farmington.

Eden Prairie and Minnetonka continued to build momentum with early-season football wins Friday, Sept. 9.

Playing its home opener at Aerie Stadium, Eden Prairie throttled Farmington 51-7. The Eagles scored points in all four quarters, including 19 in the second quarter.

Tags

Load comments