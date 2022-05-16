While Wayzata and Edina battled for the Lake Conference boys tennis title this spring, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka were solid in the next two spots.
Wayzata beat Edina 5-2 for the title on May 10. Eden Prairie defeated Minnetonka to take third place. In their final matches of the Lake season last week, Eden Prairie lost to Edina 6-1 and Minnetonka lost to Wayzata 7-0. Minnetonka added two more matches in the Duluth Invitational last week, losing to Mahtomedi 4-3 and beating Duluth East 5-2.
When seeding was completed for the Northern Tier of the Section 2AA Team Tournament, Eden Prairie was No. 1, with Chanhassen at No. 2 and Minnetonka at No. 3. There will be a playoff up north before two teams from the North and two from the South comprise the four-team semifinal to determine the Section 2AA champion, who will then move on to state.
Coach Brent Lundell is in his first season at Eden Prairie, but he is no stranger to championship tennis. Last fall he coached the Minnetonka girls team to the state Class AA title with an undefeated season. He and Dan Richards, the former Eagle head coach, form a dynamic coaching combination. The Eagles finished the Lake schedule with a 4-2 record, losing only to Wayzata and Edina and defeating Minnetonka 5-2.
Minnetonka, coached by Howe Siegel, finished fourth in the Lake with a 3-3 mark. The Skippers defeated Buffalo, Hopkins and St. Michael-Albertville and lost to Wayzata, Edina and Eden Prairie.
Coach Siegel has been happy with his team’s progress and winning record overall.
“Our doubles are starting to come together,” he said. “And our younger singles players, Nathan Keese at No. 1 and Sam Siegel at No. 4, are beginning to find the groove. Seniors Mats Van Gorkum and Sebastian Villaneauva continue to improve.”
Eden Prairie has interchangeable singles and doubles players, and that helps coach Lundell work around conflicts Eagle players have with placement testing and extracurricular activities.
Ashish Thotakura and Ani Vadrevu lead the lineup. The Eagles have just three losses - one each to Wayzata, Edina and Eagan.
In the Eagan match last week, Eden Prairie lost all four singles matches and won all three doubles matches.
The No. 1 doubles combo of Nico Sandberg and Tyler Hoffman prevailed 6-4, 6-2 and the No. 2 team of Jake Ballintine and Avik Garg won 6-2, 6-1. Cole Brandvold and Sarthak Agrawal earned the point at No. 3 with scores of 6-2, 6-4.
Wayzata 7, Minnetonka 0
In the last dual match of the Lake Conference season May 12, Wayzata shut out Minnetonka 7-0 to guarantee sole possession of the Lake Conference title.
Collin Beduhn defeated Tonka’s Keese 6-0, 6-2 at first singles and at second singles Aaron Beduhn scored a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Van Gorkum.
Ranjith won the No. 3 singles point over Jerry Zhang. At fourth singles, the third Beduhn brother, Nolan, scored a 6-3, 6-2 win over Neel Kashyap 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles results were similar for the champion Trojans.
At No. 1, Bomier and Akkina defeated William Wheaton and Sohum Sodhi 6-1, 6-1.
In the No. 2 match Puri and Panguluri defeated Ethan Chen and Villaneauva 6-0, 6-1.
Subramanian and Ufheil won the point at No. 3 in 6-1, 6-2 match with Minnetonka’s Sam Siegel and Winston Wheaton.
Edina 6, Eden Prairie 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.