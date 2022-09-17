Nick Fazi
Eden Prairie quarterback Nick Fazi prepares to throw his touchdown pass in a 21-6 win over Lakeville South Friday night at Aerie Stadium.
Eden Prairie football fans are dressed in red and fired up when their football team takes an 8-0 lead over Lakeville South Friday night.

Aerie Stadium at Eden Prairie High School can accommodate approximately 8,000 fans for football.

There was scarcely a seat to be found Friday, Sept. 16, when No. 2 Eden Prairie hosted No. 1 Lakeville South what might be a 2022 Class 6A Prep Bowl preview.

