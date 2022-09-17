Aerie Stadium at Eden Prairie High School can accommodate approximately 8,000 fans for football.
There was scarcely a seat to be found Friday, Sept. 16, when No. 2 Eden Prairie hosted No. 1 Lakeville South what might be a 2022 Class 6A Prep Bowl preview.
Enjoying the comforts of home, Eden Prairie ended South’s three-year winning streak 21-6, and when the new state rankings came out this week, the Eagles had their claws around the top perch.
Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant and his staff and the players were fully prepared to avenge a loss they suffered against Lakeville South last season. The Eagles came out flying with two mega plays early in the contest.
To set up EP’s first touchdown, senior defensive back Devin Jordan picked off a South pass and returned the ball 75 yards to South’s 8 yard line. The charged-up Eagles scored immediately on an 8-yard run by Dominic Heim, and then when Lakeville South went offsides on the extra point, Grant opted for a two-point conversion, on which Heim scored to make it 8-0.
Mega play No. 2 came early in the second quarter, and it was a longer play than the interception return. Quarterback Nick Fazi faced pressure in the pocket and had just enough time to find wide receiver Michael Gross streaking down the right sideline. A perfect throw left Lakeville’s cornerback chasing Gross all the way to the end zone on his 85-yard touchdown. EP missed the extra point and led 14-0.
Midway through the second quarter, Lakeville South scored on a fourth-down play when quarterback Jacob Royse and Jay Winters connected for a 30-yard touchdown. Chiddi Obiazor, Eden Prairie’s 6-foot-7 defensive end, blocked the extra point.
With a 14-6 halftime lead, Grant was satisfied with the way the Eagles had played offensively and defensively. The coaching staff stressed the importance of offensive execution and defensive toughness going into the second half. The results were one more touchdown for Eden Prairie on Ty Walden’s 1-yard plunge and no more points for Lakeville South.
Grant explained the Eagles’ defensive preparation for the big game: “A few years ago, we played Elk River in the playoffs, and they run the same T-formation offense as Lakeville South. We switched some of our personnel around for this game and went with only three down linemen.”. So when Lakeville South’s backs looked for running lanes, they were usually filled by a linebacker.
The Cougars rushed for 140 yards and had only 40 yards through the air. Eden Prairie was better in both departments and better balanced, as well, with 145 yards on the ground and 103 through the air.
Walden led EP’s rushers with 15 carries for 68 yards. Toby Frost carried eight times for 40 yards. Fazi had all 103 of the passing yards.
“Our kids played hard,” Grant said. “We had great games from our defensive players and Dominic Heim and Adam Mertens stood out at linebacker. One change was that we moved Chiddi [Obiazor] from end to the interior of the defensive line. We alternated five on the D Line to keep them fresh.”
Grant singled out punter Jackson Hunter as another key player. “Jackson averaged almost 40 yards per punt,” the coach noted.
Rosemount next
While the win over Lakeville South is an important milepost to the Eagles’ season, it is only one step.
Rosemount (3-0) is Eden Prairie’s opponent in a South District game at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Irish Stadium in Rosemount.
“All of the teams [in the district] are playing one game Thursday night this year, due to the officials shortage,” Grant noted.
A Thursday game gives teams one less day to prepare, but with the momentum gained from beating Lakeville South, the Eagles will be eager to test their mettle against another quality opponent.
