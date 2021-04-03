Eden Prairie High’s boys hockey team has a state-championship date with Lakeville South at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Xcel Energy Center.
The Eagles advanced to the finals with a 6-5 overtime win over Maple Grove Friday night. Carter Batchelder’s third goal of the game ended the contest.
Lakeville South made it to the finals by coming from behind to beat Wayzata 5-3 in the other semifinal game. Wayzata’s goals were one each by senior linemates Hayden Davison, Dylan Lewis and Jake Schneider.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.