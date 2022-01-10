If the first dual meet of the Lake Conference boys aquatics season is an indication of things to come, fans could be on their edge of their seats much of the time this winter.
The Eden Prairie-Minnetonka meet came down to the last relay with EP winning the 400 freestyle event to cap a 94-91 victory.
Gus Marin, Yash Salunke, Matthew Lillejord and All-American Luke Logue won that relay with a time of 3:14.70. It was to no avail that Tonka took second place with Ryan Diede, Max Louie, Luke Edwards and Henry Rosenhagen and third place with Choi Myonghai, Drew Eichhorn , Graham Muench and William Poey.
Minnetonka head coach John “JB” Bradley, who coached his girls team to a state Class AA title last fall, described the opening meet of the boys season as “a real barn burner.”
As the 2021-22 season unfolds, both Eden Prairie and Minnetonka will have to deal with defending state Class AA and Lake Conference champion Edina, which has a good nucleus back from last season.
The Eden-Prairie-Minnetonka meet began with EP winning on a touch out in the 200-yard medley relay. Logue, Wilson Ellis, Drew Ploof and Eric Howard finished in 1:37.28. Right behind them was the Minnetonka team of Ryan McGuirk, Carson Witte, Rosenhagen and Muench in 1:37.32.
Eden Prairie’s Salunke won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:45.59 with Minnetonka’s Diede placing second and EP’s Marin taking third.
Logue, Ellis and Brian Shi gave EP a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200-yard individual medley with Logue winning in 1:58.17.
Witte of Minnetonka won the 50 freestyle in 22.26 seconds. Close behind were EP’s Ploof in 22.51 and Minnetonka’s Daniel Shelstad in 22.75.
Minnetonka took three of the top four places in diving with Trey Maroney first, Garrett Molitor-Kirsch second and Will Rolfe fourth. Yash Dagade of EP was third.
Salunke became the first boy to win two individual events when he took the 100 butterfly in 51.89. EP’s Ploof was second in 52.36 and Myonghai of Tonka placed third.
Howard of Eden Prairie took the 100 freestyle in 48.60, edging Tonka’s McGuirk, who swam 48.91. Diede of Tonka was third.
Rosenhagen of Minnetonka finished first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:55.02. Marin and Charlie Folks of EP placed second and third.
Less than a half second separated the top two teams in the 200 freestyle relay. Minnetonka’s Witte, McGuirk, Diede and Muench swam 1:29.09 for the win. EP’s Salunke, Ellis, Lillejord and Ploof swam 1:29.48.
Logue of Eden Prairie easily won the 100 backstroke in 51.56. McGuirk of Tonka was second and Howard of EP placed third.
In the 100 breaststroke, with the team scores neck-and-neck, Minnetonka closed the gap to 86-85. Witte won the event for the Skippers in 58.11. Shi of EP was second and Rosenhagen picked up a key third place for Minnetonka.
That set the stage for the final event.
Lake aquatics continue this week with Minnetonka hosting Hopkins at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Minnetonka Middle School East and Eden Prairie traveling to Lifetime Fitness in Plymouth to face Wayzata at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
