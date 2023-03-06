Eric Howard
Buy Now

Eden Prairie's Eric Howard is one of the Eagles who helped the relays at state.
Luke Logue
Buy Now

Eden Prairie senior captain Luke Logue won four gold medals at state as the Eagles won the Class AA team title.

A familiar scenario unfolded Saturday, March 4, at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Pool.

Two Lake Conference teams battled all night to see who would become the 2023 State Class AA Boys Aquatics champion. Eden Prairie was favored going into the finals and held off a challenge from a young Edina team to win 263.5 to 219. In the final analysis, it was once again the Lake show with Minnetonka scoring 161 points for fourth place and Wayzata taking sixth with 138.

Tags

Load comments