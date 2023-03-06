A familiar scenario unfolded Saturday, March 4, at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Pool.
Two Lake Conference teams battled all night to see who would become the 2023 State Class AA Boys Aquatics champion. Eden Prairie was favored going into the finals and held off a challenge from a young Edina team to win 263.5 to 219. In the final analysis, it was once again the Lake show with Minnetonka scoring 161 points for fourth place and Wayzata taking sixth with 138.
This will be remembered as the Year of Luke Logue. Eden Prairie’s senior captain was magnificent, winning four gold medals. He swam All-American times to win the 200-yard individual medley in 1:49.28 and the 100-yard backstroke in 47.74. He led off the 200-yard medley relay that swam another All-American time with Brian shi, Drew Ploof and Matthew Lillejord joining Logue to swim 1:32.19.
The Eagles finished the meet with a bang, swimming an All-American consideration time of 3:06.86 in the 400 freestyle relay. The order was Eric Howard, Lillejord, Charlie Folks and Logue.
Lake Conference teams had place winners in every event, which has been the norm at state for many years.
Starting with the 200 medley relay, Edina took second behind Eden Prairie with the foursome of Patrick Curran, Rohan D’Souza Larson, Nico Leibert and Bob Zhang. Wayzata placed fourth with Nathan Carr, Adam Liu, Max Carter and John Kirchner.
Eden Prairie’s Drew Ploof took second in the 200 freestyle and Edina’s Jack Goepfrich was seventh. Folks from Eden Prairie was the consolation champion.
Jiarui Xue, the Edina sophomore, was second to EP’s Logue in the 200 individual medley with an All-American consideration time of 1:50.48. Minnetonka’s Evan Witte swam third and freshman Patrick Curran of Edina placed 10th.
Three Lake boys placed in the 50 freestyle with Edina’s D’Souza Larson third, EP’s Howard fourth and Wayzata’s Kirchner seventh. Justin Rowles of Armstrong won the consolation title.
Lake divers took three of the top eight places with Eden Prairie’s Alex Osterreich fifth, Wayzata’s Henry Ross seventh and Minnetonka’s Trey Maroney eighth.
EP sophomore Ploof was second in the 100 butterfly with an All-American time of 48.72. Wayzata’s Carr took fourth place.
Witte from Minnetonka was the state champion in the 100 freestyle with an All-American consideration time of 45.31. Leibert of Edina placed fifth and Kirchner of Wayzata finished eighth.
Edina’s Xue touched the wall first in the 500 freestyle with an All-American consideration time of 4:31.26. Folks from Eden Prairie took fourth place. Curren from Edina and Mark Derouin from Eden Prairie finished sixth and seventh.
Eden Prairie took the 200 freestyle relay in an All-American time of 1:24.33 with Howard, Shi, Lillejord and Ploof. Edina was a close second with an All-American time of its own as Leibert, D’Souza Larson, Goepfrich and Xue finished in 1:24.35. Minnetonka made it a Lake Conference sweep with Daniel Shelstad, Max Louie, Graham Muench and Witte swimming 1:24.93 for third place.
Logue’s win in the 100 backstroke followed as he defended his 2022 state title. Minnetonka freshman Ben Jabs finished fifth and Wayzata freshman Carr took seventh place.
In the 100 breaststroke, D’Souza Larson of Edina placed second with an All-American time of 55.55. Minnetonka’s Shelstad was the consolation champion.
Eden Prairie’s first place in the 400 free relay was one of four finishes in the top eight for Lake Conference teams. Edina took third place with an All-American consideration time of 3:07.82 with Leibert, Goepfrich, Curran and Xue. Wayzata claimed fifth place with Gray Sisco, Carr, Carter and Kirchner swimming 3:09.87. Minnetonka closed the meet with a sixth place time of 3:10.97 from Witte, Louie, Reece Carlson and Jabs.
State Aquatics
Team Totals
1. Eden Prairie 263.5, 2. Edina 219, 3. Prior Lake 194, 4. Minnetonka 161, 5. Lakeville South 152, 6. Wayzata 138, 7. East Ridge 110, 8. Chanhassen-Chaska 108, 9. Lakeville North 104, 10. Rosemount 79.5, 11. Duluth East 68, 12. Rochester Century 64, 13. St. Cloud 57, 14. Spring Lake Park 56.5, 15. Mounds View 55, 16. Brainerd 54.5, 17. Stillwater 50, 18. Roseville 47, 19. Sartell-St. Stephen 30, 19. Eagan 30, 21. Moorhead 27, 22. Waconia 26, 23. Rochester Mayo 23, 24. Centennial 22, 24. North St. Paul 22.
