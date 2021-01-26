Eden Prairie High’s boys aquatics team improved to 2-0 in the Lake Conference with a 97-81 victory over the Hopkins Royals Jan. 22 at Eden Prairie Community Center.
“We are swimming well despite the strange season,” said Eden Prairie head coach Kelly Boston, who also coaches the Eden Prairie girls team in the fall. Yes, the COVID-19 restrictions and the absence of fans have given high school aquatics a new look since the pandemic began.
Eden Prairie opened its win over Hopkins with a first place in the 200-yard medley relay. Alex Deng, Brian Shi, Luke Logue and Artem Demidov went 1:39.86. Hopkins took second with Elliot Berman, Josh Boggess, Nico Shrestha and Daniel Jaeger.
The Eagles added to their early lead with first and second places from Yash Salunke and Finn Bloch in the 200 freestyle. Max Robinson of Hopkins was third. Salunke’s winning time was 1:50.32.
Eden Prairie’s 1-2-3 sweep in the 200 individual medley included Logue, Wilson Ellis and Charlie Folks. Logue swam 1:59.80 for the win.
Deng and Eric Howard of EP went 1-2 in the 50 freestyle with Deng swimming 21.59 for first. Shrestha took third for the Royals.
Diving was Hopkins domain in the dual meet with Stuart Fish scoring 245.70 points for the win. Teammates Jackson Malone and Joseph Rinaldi were second and third.
Back to swimming events, Berman blazed to first place in the 100 butterfly with a time of 52.40. EP’s Salunke and Demidov placed second and third.
Deng’s second individual event win of the day was in the 100 freestyle with a time of 47.91, his season best. Shrestha gave Hopkins second place and EP’s Gus Marin placed third.
Eden Prairie finished 1-2 in the 500 freestyle with Folks and Ellis. Folks won in 5:10.63 and Hopkins’ Robinson took third place.
The Eagles took the 200 freestyle relay with Salunke, Logue, Matthew Lillejord and Demidov in 1:31.84. Hopkins was second with Matt Sullivan, Boggess, Landon Witham and Robinson.
Berman, Hopkins’ only double winner in the meet, took the 100 backstroke in a very close race with EP’s Eric Howard. Berman swam 54.73 and Howard 54.93. Bloch of EP was third.
Having clinched the meet win, Eden Prairie swam exhibition in the last two events.
Hopkins 1-2-3 swimmers Matt Sullivan, Boggess and Ethan Tungesvick were all within a second ana a half of each other in the 100 breaststroke. Logue of EP swam an exhibition time of 1:02.85 for the best of the day.
Hopkins’ first-place team in the 400 free relay included Shrestha, Robinson, Jaeger and Berman with a time of 3:25.29. Eden Prairie had an exhibition time of 3:20.64 with Demidov, Ellis, Marin and Deng.
