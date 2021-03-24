The pace of the game was slow and so was the final score as the Chaska Hawks eliminated Eden Prairie from the Section 2AAAA Tournament 48-45 in a semifinal contest March 19 at Eden Prairie.
“To win the game, we had to make some shots,” Eden Prairie head coach Dave Flom said. Normally a good-shooting team, the Eagles struggled.
“It is always hard to lose the last game of the season,” Flom said. “Especially when you don’t play your best.”
Foul trouble plagued EP’s leading scorer, 6-5 sophomore center Chiddi Obiazor, who had to sit out part of the first half. He finished with 10 points. Miles Smith led the Eagles with 11 points and Will Foster scored 10. Chaska’s leader, Jack Frick, scored 18 points and teammate Brady Nicholson scored 12.
In the first round of the playoffs March 16, Eden Prairie rolled past Prior Lake 71-45.
“That might have been our best game this season,” Flom said. “Chiddi really dominated. He shot 13 of 19 from the field and had 33 points and 14 rebounds.”
Seven other Eagles scored - Matt Kelley with nine points, Smith with eight, Jermell Taylor with six, Foster, Tiran and Ryan Warren with four each and Dalal Gaarhaye with three.
Reflecting on the season, coach Flom said, “Will Foster and Cole Tiran, our senior guards, were the bridge from last year’s [28-0] team to this year. If we had any chance for success this season, they had to do a phenomenal job. And they did. They are great kids and super mature.”
With Obiazor and Taylor returning next year, along with Smith at shooting guard, and Kelley, another guard, the Eagles are in good shape.
“We need a good point guard to emerge,” Flom said.
The Eagles finished the 2021 season 12-7 overall and earned sole possession of third place in the final Lake Conference standings with a 6-6 mark. Wayzata (11-1) won the title and Hopkins (9-3) took second place. Buffalo, Edina, Minnetonka and St. Michael-Albertville all tied for fourth place in the league with 4-8 records.
