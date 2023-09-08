Eden Prairie football
The Eden Prairie football team has a chance to go 3-0 with a win at Prior Lake Thursday, Sept. 14.
Zander Harrell
Wayzata running back Zander Harrell (28) signals touchdown after the Trojans take a 21-7 lead over Minnetonka Friday night.
Minnetonka Bay Bell
The Minnetonka football team gathers around the Bay Bell traveling trophy following a 22-21 win at Wayzata Friday night.

Eden Prairie and Minnetonka improved to 2-0 in prep football with wins in rivalry games Friday, Sept. 8.

At Eden Prairie’s Aerie Stadium, the Eagles romped to a 36-14 victory over Edina and at Wayzata, the Trojans lost a heartbreaker to visiting Minnetonka 22-21.

  

