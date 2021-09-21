Jeff Lindlief, who has coached in the Eden Prairie cross country program since 1996, is an experienced organizer when it comes to running an invitational meet.
As a result, Saturday’s Metro Invitational at Round Lake Park in Eden Prairie came off like clock work, with every race on time.
“It was a gorgeous morning for cross country,” Lindlief said. “This is a smaller invitational, compared to some of the others, but we had quality teams. Wayzata’s reputation speaks for itself, and St. Paul Highland Park has made a lot of progress the last few years. The Roseville boys are a very good team, and Chanhassen had the top two finishers in the girls race.”
As for the Eden Prairie teams, the boys took fourth place and the girls ran seventh. Wayzata was easily the boys champion with a score of 35. Second-place Roseville scored 66. On the girls side, Highland Park fended off a challenge from Wayzata for a 45-63 victory.
“Two-third of the Eden Prairie runners had their best times ever,” coach Lindlief said. “We lost a great deal of experience from both teams [to graduation].”
Eagle Boys
Eden Prairie’s boys are starting over after losing three of the state’s top runners - Isaac Hartman, Alex Gutierrez and Jack Gschwendtner - to graduation.
Junior Matt Holje, a varsity returnee, led the Eagles at the Metro Invitational by placing 16th overall with a 5K time of 17:08. Second for the Eagles and 20th overall, Nolan Bakken ran 17:15. The third member of the Eagles’ new big three, Nate Brant, ran 17:22 to take 24th place.
“Our top three did a good job of racing together, and Will Ross [28th in 17:28] isn’t far behind,” Lindlief noted.
Hudson Spears was next in 30th place with a time of 17:39. Freshman Nathaniel Thomas wounded out the top six by taking 42nd place in 18:05.
Eagle Girls
The Eden Prairie girls team graduated the top two runners from last year, Athena Award winner Ella Bakken and Miriam Sandeen.
Seniors Avery Hackenberg and Linnea Berndt and junior Amelia Dewberry have assumed leadership roles.
Hackenberg finished 27th at the Metro Invitational with a 5K time of 20:50, while Berndt was right behind her in 28th place with a time of 20:51. Dewberry took 30th place in 20:55. Promising ninth-grader Macey Haase ran 38th in 21:07 and sophomore Berit Berggren took 40th in 21:27.
“We had three ninth-grade girls in the varsity race,” Lindlief said. “I was impressed with the way our older girls talked to them before the race.”
Haase was running only the second 5K race of her career, so her performance was one of the highlights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.