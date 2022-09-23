Devin Jordan
Eden Prairie's Devin Jordan has a 3-man escort as he runs around end against Rosemount.

For exactly six days, Eden Prairie High’s football team sat atop the state Class 6A rankings. Then a 14-7 loss Sept. 22 knocked the Eagles off that perch.

Homecoming is next for the Eagles (3-1) and the opponent is Prior Lake (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Aerie Stadium.

