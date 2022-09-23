For exactly six days, Eden Prairie High’s football team sat atop the state Class 6A rankings. Then a 14-7 loss Sept. 22 knocked the Eagles off that perch.
Homecoming is next for the Eagles (3-1) and the opponent is Prior Lake (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Aerie Stadium.
The loss to Rosemount, though disappointing, was not without its share of highlights for Eden Prairie. The Eagles led Rosemount in total offense - 254 yards to 174.
It isn’t often that the turning point in a football game happens in the first quarter, but that is what happened at Rosemount. The Eagles had a good drive going that ate up most of the clock in the first quarter, but they failed on a fourth-and-goal conversion at the Irish 2 yard line. On the next play, after the Irish took possession, they got out of a hole with a 31-yard run. EP’s defense stiffened, but Rosemount quarterback Landon Danner got off a quick kick that was downed at EP’s 2 yard line. So in the space of two minutes, the Eagles lost 96 yards of field position.
“I thought the two biggest plays of the game were two Rosemount punts,” Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant said. “They put us deep in the hole twice, with the punt that was downed at the 2 and another one that was downed at the 4. If we had scored on our first drive, we would have won the game.
Rosemount led 14-0 going into the fourth quarter on the strength of 5- and 2-yard touchdown runs by sophomore Jackson Ganser, who led the Irish rushing attack with 85 yards on 16 carries. The Irish had little success passing with only 36 yards from Danner, but the had 138 on the ground. EP countered with 69 yards passing and 185 rushing.
Two players carried Eden Prairie’s load. Senior Tyler Walden had 80 yards on 17 carries and senior Devin Jordan rushed 12 times for 51 yards.
Jordan scored EP’s only touchdown of the night with 4:16 remaining in the fourth quarter. His pass interception set up that score and his 10-yard run finished the job.
Eden Prairie quarterback Nick Fazi completed 10 of 18 passes, but didn’t complete the big strike that he had in a 21-6 win over Lakeville South Sept. 16. That night he hooked up with Michael Gross on an 85-yard pass and run play. Gross caught five balls against Rosemount, but only had 26 total yards. Tight end Jermell Taylor was limited to 14 yards on two receptions.
“I give Rosemount a lot of credit,” Grant said. “Over the years, we’ve had a few other games like this. It took a perfect game by Rosemount to beat us. One factor was there ability to convert on third and fourth downs. They were big on the right side of the offensive line, with a 250-pound tight end, and they ran right a lot.
“Many people thought the game was over at 14-0, but we were driving at the end with a chance to win it,” Grant continued. “This week against Prior Lake, we face another team with a big offensive line. They’ll try to pound the ball like Rosemount did.”
