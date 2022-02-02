One of the most memorable seasons in the history of Eden Prairie High boys hockey ended with the Eagles winning the state championship last winter.
Razor-close games with Maple Grove (6-5 in the semifinals) and Lakeville South (2-1 in overtime in the finals) made Eden Prairie No. 1.
As head coach Lee Smith looks at the Eagles’ prospects for the 2021-22 season, he knows he will have largely a new team, with only five lettermen returning.
“I am very happy with how those five returning players have developed in the offseason,” Smith said. The Eagles could have had a sixth returnee, but All-State forward Jackson Blake, a senior this year, opted to play Junior hockey in the United States Hockey League. Blake scored on a rebound of Drew Holt’s shot to give the Eagles their winning margin in last year’s 2-1 state-championship game against Lakeville South.
“Jackson is the leading scorer in the USHL,” Smith said. “He is a great hockey player from a good family, and there are no hard feelings. There is no right or wrong [in going to Juniors or programs other than high school]. Every situation is different. I feel fortunate to have coached Jackson last year when he came back [from Juniors] to help us win the state championship.”
With limited varsity experience on this year’s squad, Smith predicted, “There will be some good nights along with some growing-pains nights. We have a lot of work to do and I am super excited about the season. It looks like we’re going to have to score by committee.”
As the dean of Lake Conference boys hockey coaches Smith knows what it takes to win.
“Since 2009, we have played in the state Class AA championship games six times [winning three],” Smith said. “Between the returning players, last year’s JV team and the Bantam AA team, we have the components to be a good team down the road.”
Four returning senior forwards show scoring potential. They are Phil Feinberg, Tyler Johnson Jake Luloff and Trent Stansberry.
Johnson explained what it’s like to be defending state champions. “Winning state last season was incredible,” he said. “A dream that came true. Now it’s time to put last year behind us and see what we can do this year.”
“When Tyler became our third-line center last season, we were a lot better defensively,” Smith said. “He is a big, strong power forward. Phil and Jake were on our second line and played key roles.”
Johnson and Luloff are captains along with junior defenseman Ryan Koering.
“Ryan is a tall, strong defenseman with a good offensive game,” Smith noted.
At season’s outset, Eden Prairie does not have an experienced varsity goalie. Starter Zach Hayes and alternate Eli Andrews were a rock-solid combination last season when the Eagles finished 21-1-2. Hayes earned All-Lake Conference and All-State honors.
When Smith was told last week that the Eagles’ 2021-22 schedule is rated the second toughest in the state, he asked, “Whose is tougher?”
In addition to playing Edina, Minnetonka and Wayzata twice each in Lake Conference games, the Eagles face these non-conference opponents - Hill-Murray, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Elk River Grand Rapids, Duluth East, St. Thomas Academy, Chaska, Totino-Grace and The Blake School. Wow, that is a tough schedule. Only Edina’s is ranked tougher.
“We have three tournaments and 11 games total in December,” Smith pointed out. That leaves 14 games in January and February.
With a loaded schedule on the front end, the Eagles will determine what they need to work on, and then put their practice time to good use the last two months of the regular season.
While he doesn’t have his usual experienced team, Smith is happy to have the challenge.
In Section 2AA Tournament play, the Eagles will find themselves in a tough scramble with Chaska, Holy Family Catholic, Minnetonka and Prior Lake.
At the end of the 2021 State Class AA Tournament, just after the Eagles accepted their gold medals at Xcel Energy Center, one lone fan standing near the concourse held up a sign that summed up the championship with four words: “In Lee We Trust.”
