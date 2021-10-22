Nick Fazi, Eden Prairie’s junior football quarterback, helped the Eagles scramble to a 28-21 victory over Stillwater Oct. 21 at EP’s Aerie Stadium.
With the scored tied 21-21 and less than a minute to play in the fourth quarter, Fazi scrambled to his right, waited for tight end Jermell Taylor to get open and threw a perfect strike that Taylor caught and carried into the end zone. Cole Nelson’s extra point put EP up seven.
“The play was designed as a slant route,” Fazi said after the game. “I had to scramble [out of the pocket], and Jermell kept running and got open.”
“Jermell is going to catch everything,” Eagle head coach Mike Grant said of his 6-4, 225-pound junior receiver.
The Eagles have used Taylor as a weapon throughout their 7-1 season. He is not only a good receiver, but also a capable run blocker, Grant said.
Eden Prairie controlled the ball much of the night with its ground game. And for the second week in a row, Eden Prairie’s fastest back, Takhi Vaughn, had a pair of touchdown runs. He scored on a 66-yard run in the first quarter and a 22-yard run in the third. Bennett Larson had a 5-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.
Stillwater’s offensive leader, quarterback Max Shikenjanski, had a 1-yard dive for a touchdown and also threw a touchdown pass. The Ponies were undefeated at 7-0 coming into the final game of the regular season. Both Eden Prairie and Stillwater are No. 1 seeds for the state Class 6A playoffs.
The Eagles will open their second season in a 7 p.m. home game against Coon Rapids Friday, Oct. 29, at Aerie Stadium.
“I think we have a pretty good draw,” Grant said. “Coon Rapids isn’t terrible, and I know they have a good running back. If we win that one, we would play the winner between White Bear Lake and Lakeville North in the second round. Lakeville South and Shakopee are on the other side of the bracket.”
To reach the Prep Bowl, the Eagles would have to win four games, and despite a lot of injuries this season, Grant feels they have a chance.
“There are a couple players we could get back [from injuries],” he said.
“We have to go out and win five playoff games,” Fazi said. “I think we have a good path. At the beginning of the season we had a lot of guys down. Other players stepped up and filled the holes.”
“I couldn’t be prouder that you guys found a way to win tonight,” Grant told his players after handing Stillwater its first loss. “After our loss to Lakeville South, you rattled off five straight wins to finish 7-1 with a very tough schedule.”
Grant told the media, “This was a state-tournament caliber game. Stillwater played nine in the box, but we made a couple big plays when we needed them. So many times this season, we have scored at the end of the half or the end of the fourth quarter.”
It helps that Vaughn, one of the best track sprinters in the Lake Conference, needs only a couple steps to gain full acceleration. Most of his touchdowns have come on long runs. In shorter-yardage situations close to the goal line, senior Bennett Larson, who also plays linebacker, has been the money man. Tyler Walden and Toby Frost add talent to the Eagles’ running attack.
Eden Prairie has won 11 state titles in Grant’s tenure as head coach, and could have won another last season, except for the fact the State Tournament was not played due to COVID-19 concerns.
It will be a tough road to the 12th state title this fall, but after beating good teams like Rosemount, Farmington, Shakopee and Stillwater during the regular season, the Eagles are once again among the state’s elite.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.