Eden Prairie heavyweight wrestler Will Sather watched and waited Dec. 15. Then he watched and waited some more.
Finally, with No. 1-ranked St. Michael-Albertville leading by a team score of 48-14, it was Sather’s turn to wrestle. The filming of his match ended when he pinned his opponent, Logan Torkelson, in only 26 seconds.
The flood light over Eden Prairie’s white varsity mat was turned off and the ceiling lights came back on. Sather put his glasses on, looking more like Clark Kent than Superman, took a glance at the scoreboard showing the 48-20 final score, and shared his thoughts on the match.
“There was no pressure on us tonight [because STMA is No. 1],” the heavyweight grappler said “We have to keep wrestling hard and try to improve.”
The Eagles entered the match ranked No. 11 in the state in Class AAA. They were encouraged by a second-place finish in a recent invitational at Chanhassen, yet they realize they are not on the verge of beating STMA or their other Lake Conference rival, Wayzata, the team that won the Chanhassen meet.
Sather, who weighs 265 pounds, is not as tall or as heavy as his opponent from STMA, but it didn’t take long for fans to see why Sather won the state title as a sophomore in March of 2022. A takedown put Torkelson on his back and Sather covered him quickly. When the referee’s hand slapped the mat, Sather had his quick pin.
“I had never wrestled him before,” Sather said. “But I respect him. We had wrestled in some of the same tournaments.”
In football this fall, Sather started every game at center for Eden Prairie, which finished 9-3 with a berth in the State Class 6A Tournament semifinals. Coaches in the South District picked Sather for the all-district team.
As he looks to the future, Sather will have NCAA Division I offers for both of his main sports. But for now, his only concern is helping Eden Prairie’s athletic program achieve success.
He was encouraged by the way the Eagles competed against STMA, the defending state champion in AAA wrestling.
STMA won the first seven matches in the dual meet, but Eden Prairie finished strong with three wins in the last four bouts.
In all, the visiting Knights won 10 of the 14 matches.
Terae Dunn, one of Sather’s football teammates, won an 11-3 major decision over Eli Davis at 152 pounds. Will Diana, wearing a protective face mask, pinned Byron Sauvy at 182. Football linebacker and running back Dominic Heim, another All-South District selection, scored a 15-6 decision over Evan Becker.
Others in Eden Prairie’s starting lineup are: Anthony Heim (106 pounds), Aiden Mincey (113), Charles Vanier (120), Zytavius Williams (126), Zach Weisman (132), Aden Akale (138), Jafari Vanier (145), London Bui (160), Matthew Ivey (170) and Julian Berg (195).
Sather’s final thought on Thursday night’s loss to STMA? “I hope we get another crack at them.”
