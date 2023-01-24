Ellen Wiese
Eden Prairie girls basketball coach Ellen Wiese confers with assistant Chris Robinson.
Vanessa Jordan
Vanessa Jordan is a member of Eden Prairie's high-scoring guard brigade.

Two things happened Friday, Jan. 20, that Eden Prairie High girls basketball fans aren’t likely to see again.

First, the Eagles and St. Michael-Albertville Knights combined for 101 points in the second half. And second, the Eagles scored 92 points - and lost.

