Two things happened Friday, Jan. 20, that Eden Prairie High girls basketball fans aren’t likely to see again.
First, the Eagles and St. Michael-Albertville Knights combined for 101 points in the second half. And second, the Eagles scored 92 points - and lost.
STMA’s 97-92 victory offered fast-paced action, start to finish.
Almost half of STMA’s points came from senior guard Tessa Johnson, who made 16 foul shots and only one three-pointer on her way to a 41-point night. In another game earlier this season, she had 51 points.
“We upped our shooting percentage significantly,” said Eden Prairie head coach Ellen Wiese. Five Eagles scored at least 13 points. Molly Lenz and Tori Schlagel had 16 apiece, while Ella Hardwick and Annika Anderson each accounted for 15 and Ashley Fritz netted 13. Rae Ehrman just missed making double figures with nine points and Rubi Rock scored eight.
Each team scored 44 points in the first half before STMA won the second half 53-48.
“Lake Conference girls basketball is the best basketball out there,” Wiese said. All season, Hopkins (14-0) has been ranked first in the state in Class AAAA. Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, STMA and Wayzata are all top-10 teams. That creates a lot of even matchups.
While Wiese is a coach who works hard to win every possession, every rebound and every loose ball, she realizes that the regular season is not the destination she has to reach.
“We have to keep an eye on the prize, which is winning the section tournament,” she said. “We have our plan in place.”
During the offseason, Eden Prairie looked like the team best-equipped to challenge Hopkins for Lake honors, but an injury to 6-2 forward Savannah Jones at the end of the summer modified EP’s hopes in that regard.
The Eagles’ lone starting forward, senior Kylie Bamlett, is a relentless rebounder, but doesn’t provide the same scoring punch as Jones would have. Bamlett missed the STMA game with an injury, but coach Wiese expects her back soon.
“Kylie is averaging 10.5 rebounds a game, so we obviously missed her on Friday night,” coach Wiese said. The loss to STMA gave the Eagles a season record of 12-5. They are 1-3 in Lake Conference games.
The next Lake game for the Eagles is against Edina at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, on parents’ night at the Eden Prairie gym.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.