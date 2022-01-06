Eden Prairie High’s girls hockey team doubled its season win total by taking two out of three last week in its home tournament, the Mid-Winter Meltdown.
The Eagles avenged an earlier loss by edging Minneapolis United 2-1 in the opening round. They lost to Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4-0 in the semifinals and then beat Roseau 3-0 for the third-place trophy.
Senior captain Presley Pergande of the Eagles said, “This is the first step in the right direction.”
The Eagles had two wins going into the tournament, and with two more, their record improved to 4-9-0.
Pergande, who is back on the ice this season as the Eagles’ lone captain, had a hand in both goals in the victory over Minneapolis. She and Anna Brown had assists on Jordan Hirsch’s goal to put the Eagles in the lead 1-0. Then Pergande and Hirsch assisted Lotta Brown on a goal at 10:36 of the third period. At 11:36, Minneapolis scored its only goal, with Anna Davis putting the puck in the net.
“Minneapolis is one of the best defensive teams we’ve played against this year,” Pergande said. “They also move the puck really well.”
In her junior year, senior captain Pergande was unable to play soccer or hockey due to an injury. But after rehabbing, she returned to the soccer field as a goalie this fall and helped the Eagles to a winning record.
“I knew I had a lot of work to do to come back,” Pergande said.
She is skating better than ever now and hoping to lead the Eagles to a strong second half of the season.
EP head coach Jaime Grossman knew going into the season that the Eagles would not have a scorer to replace Grace Kuipers, who graduated in 2021, so EP’s approach this season is to score by committee.
Pergande is getting her points. So are the Brown sisters and Hirsch. Meanwhile, Jeana Knuth is playing well in goal.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s used two power-play goals from captain Emma Peschel to defeat the Eagles in the Mid-Winter Meltdown semifinal.
The Eagles rebounded with their best game of the season so far to beat perennial northern power Roseau in the third-place game.
After a scoreless first period, the Eagles scored two times in the second period. Anna Brown converted Pergande’s third assist of the tournament, and then Dani Benson scored with assists from Anna Brown and Hirsch. Benson scored her second goal of the game in the third period with Hirsch picking up her third assist and fourth point of the tournament.
Knuth was outstanding in goal, recording her first varsity shutout. It was a clean, hard-skating game with Eden Prairie taking three penalties and Roseau finishing without a penalty.
The Eagle girls will play defending state Class AA champion Edina (11-1-0) in a 3 p.m. Lake Conference matchup Saturday, Jan. 8, at Eden Prairie Community Center.
